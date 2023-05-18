New SEAT Ibiza and Arona Marina Pack Are All About Saving the World

Using all sorts of recycled plastics in new vehicles has become a common trend in the car industry, with most companies doing their part in making the world a better place. SEAT is contributing to this movement with a new special edition version of the Ibiza supermini and Arona subcompact hatchback.
Named the Marina Pack, the two new special edition versions come with Seaqual Yarn seat trim, an exclusive feature of these models. Moreover, they feature Label blue by Borgers recycled polyester fibers sourced from marine plastics in their floors and carpets, and this material is spread across the entire Ibiza and Arona families.
The Seaqual Yarn is part of the Mediterranean auto marque's collaboration with Seaqual Initiative. The Label blue by Borgers represents a new partnership for SEAT with Autoneum, and they are the first car manufacturer to use these materials. In both cases, the two companies team up with the local communities, fishermen, NGOs, and authorities to clean up the world's seas and oceans.
The litter is collected from the sea and ocean floor and surface and from beaches, estuaries, and rivers. Subsequently, the different types of materials are sorted, and the plastic is then cleaned and turned into upcycled marine plastic. After that, it is used to create the green seat trim covers for the Marina Pack variants of the SEAT Ibiza and Arona and the polyester marine fibers used in the floors and carpets on the rest of the range.
In addition to the green materials used in their construction, SEAT's Ibiza Marina Pack and Arona Marina Pack do not seem to sport additional upgrades. The automaker hasn't announced anything else about them, save for the fact that they are scheduled to hit production starting next month (June 2023). The images accompanying the press release reveal the two models in red with the occasional chrome trim, on top of the black interiors with labels stitched to the front seats that highlight their eco-friendly nature.
Both are nicely equipped, and we can see stuff such as the tablet-like infotainment system placed above the central air vents, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with a two-zone function, and automatic transmissions. Moreover, the pictured Arona, which is pretty much the same car as it is based on the MQB A0 platform, was fitted with a sunroof to let more natural light inside. The construction is the foundation stone of many other vehicles born under the roof of the Volkswagen Group, including the Audi A1, Skoda Fabia, Scala and Kamiq, VW Polo, T-Cross, Virtus, and others. On a final note, we will remind you that SEAT isn't marketed stateside, and they're not planning to expand their operations on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean.
