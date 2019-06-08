New Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (992) Shows Rear-Engined Handling on Nurburgring

We all know how the 992 Neunelfer wields the rear-engined architecture in Carrera S and 4S form, but what if things get dialed up (more than) a bit? Well, one of the potential asnwers will come from the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo, whose debut should take place by the end of the year.

11 photos



In fact, if you head over to the 0:26 point of the spy video below, you'll notice the rear-engined behavior of the 992 Turbo Cabriolet being displayed on the exit of the Adenauer Forst "S".



We can see the driver pushing through the understeer safety net of the car, with the back eventually stepping out. The engineer even hits the brakes when he's not supposed to, which could've amplyfied the oversteer, but the chassis setup held everything together, with the machine returning in a straight line - I'm not sure the ABS settings were the ones used for the street though, since there was plenty of tire smoke.



However, I wouldn't rush to the said point of the clip. And that's because this footage, which was captured during yesterday's Industry Pool testing, is loaded with enigmas, the sort that will keep you on your toes.



For instance, why is Bugatti throwing the Chiron at the Green Hell? Does this involve the Chiron Sport or perhaps it's all about a new model preparing to join the Chiron-based Divo and



Similar questions can target the McLaren Senna test car - with both the Senna and the Senna GTR racer out, perhaps the carmaker's racing partner, Lanzante Motorsport, was testing a road-going conversion for the latter. Or maybe this is one of the many (hybrid) McLaren models that will land in the coming years.



Porschephiles will be especially pleased by this video, as it also involves the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4, whose debut is expected next month at Goodwood, as well as the Taycan, which enters production this September.



Other big names involve the Bentley Flying Spur (it's an all-new model) and the BMW M2 CS, which may or may not leave the



With the engineers currently completing the final development stages of the supercar on the Nurburgring, it goes without saying that the prototypes are being taken to the limit and beyond.In fact, if you head over to the 0:26 point of the spy video below, you'll notice the rear-engined behavior of the 992 Turbo Cabriolet being displayed on the exit of the Adenauer Forst "S".We can see the driver pushing through the understeer safety net of the car, with the back eventually stepping out. The engineer even hits the brakes when he's not supposed to, which could've amplyfied the oversteer, but the chassis setup held everything together, with the machine returning in a straight line - I'm not sure thesettings were the ones used for the street though, since there was plenty of tire smoke.However, I wouldn't rush to the said point of the clip. And that's because this footage, which was captured during yesterday's Industry Pool testing, is loaded with enigmas, the sort that will keep you on your toes.For instance, why is Bugatti throwing the Chiron at the Green Hell? Does this involve the Chiron Sport or perhaps it's all about a new model preparing to join the Chiron-based Divo and La Voiture Noire Similar questions can target the McLaren Senna test car - with both the Senna and the Senna GTR racer out, perhaps the carmaker's racing partner, Lanzante Motorsport, was testing a road-going conversion for the latter. Or maybe this is one of the many (hybrid) McLaren models that will land in the coming years.Porschephiles will be especially pleased by this video, as it also involves the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4, whose debut is expected next month at Goodwood, as well as the Taycan, which enters production this September.Other big names involve the Bentley Flying Spur (it's an all-new model) and the BMW M2 CS, which may or may not leave the understeer moments of the M2 Competition behind.