DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

5 Infiniti and Mercedes Stop Joint Development of Luxury Compact

2 New Nissan GT-R (R36) To Be the “Hottest Super Sports Car In the World”

More on this:

New Nissan Leaf Version Coming in 2019, Confirmed to be Called E-Plus

Ever since the second generation of the world’s most popular electric car was unveiled, everyone was wondering when would Nissan level up the Leaf with Tesla-rivaling specifications. Following the NISMO-styled concept presented at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the Japanese automaker is much obliged to tell us what’s what. 42 photos



Speaking to



At the EVS29 electric vehicle convention in 2016, Nissan let it slip that it’s working on a



“The automaker wouldn’t spill the beans in regards to a debut,” according to the cited publication, “but you can expect to see it arrive sometime later this year or in the beginning of next year.” Coincidence or not, Nissan will replace alliance partner Renault in



“It’s good old-fashioned competition,” explained Maragno. “



From its introduction in 2010 up to this point, Nissan sold more than 320,000 Leaf vehicles all across the world. Brian Maragno, director of electric vehicle marketing and sales strategy at Nissan, said that the newcomer would be called E-Plus and that it will have more power and more range than the Leaf introduced for the 2018 model year, featuring a 40-kWh battery, 150 PS, 320 Nm of torque, and an EPA-rated driving range of 150 miles.Speaking to AutoGuide , the official claims the 2019 Nissan Leaf E-Plus has 200 horsepower on tap and a “larger capacity battery.” Daniele Schillaci, the head of global sales and marketing at Nissan and also the Zero Emission Vehicle and Battery Business, said that the Leaf E-Plus has a range of just about 225 miles.At the EVS29 electric vehicle convention in 2016, Nissan let it slip that it’s working on a 60-kWh battery . In all likelihood, it is this battery that we’ll find in the E-Plus, shadowing the capacity and range of the entry-level version of the Tesla Model 3.“The automaker wouldn’t spill the beans in regards to a debut,” according to the cited publication, “but you can expect to see it arrive sometime later this year or in the beginning of next year.” Coincidence or not, Nissan will replace alliance partner Renault in Formula E from the 2018-19 season onward.“It’s good old-fashioned competition,” explained Maragno. “ Formula E exists, and given our history with electric vehicles, and not just designing, developing and bringing them to market, but selling them, servicing them and all the things that we’ve learned having them on the road for all these years.”From its introduction in 2010 up to this point, Nissan sold more than 320,000 Leaf vehicles all across the world.