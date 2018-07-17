autoevolution
 

Nissan Shows Formula E Car, Ready for December Debut

The fourth racing season of the Formula E concluded over the weekend in New York, crowning Jean-Eric Vergne from the TECHEETAH as the top pilot and Audi as the top manufacturer.
Starting next season, which kicks off in December, the fight will heat up in the top manufacturer department. As they all try to develop the best technologies for mass produced electric vehicles, more and more brands join in the series, seen as the perfect trial and error medium.

Currently the world’s single racing series for electric cars already has the support and participation of Audi, Renault, and Jaguar. From next season, they will be joined by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Nissan.

For the Japanese, as the single company of the bunch that is selling an electric vehicle in big numbers, some great expectations have to be met.

As a sign that it is serious about its entry in the competition, the camrkaer released on Tuesday the first images of the Nissan Formula E car, after the racer was shown in New York on the sidelines of the race.

"Our goal is to be as best prepared as we can be and we've been laying the groundwork for quite some time,” said in a statement Nissan Motorsport director Michael Carcamo.

“As part of our preparations for our Season 5 debut, I've been on site at each race this season to take a close look at the championship and our competitors.”

The model to be fielded by Nissan in Formula E is based on the Gen2 single-seater race car. It will be used, as will the entire participation of the brand in the upcoming season, as a means to showcase the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy.

The complete lineup of manufacturers to take to the starting grid of the Formula E series next season is as follows: Audi Sport, BMW AG, DS Automobiles, Jaguar Land Rover, Mahindra Racing, Mercedes-Benz, NextEV NIO, Penske Autosport, Porsche AG, Nissan and Venturi Automobiles.
