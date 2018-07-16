autoevolution
 

2017-2018 Formula E Champion Title Goes to Audi

16 Jul 2018, 14:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
Following a 12-race season, the Formula E championship drew to a close this weekend on the streets of New York. And with this final race came confirmation of the best driver and manufacturer in the series.
13 photos
Formula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race carsFormula E race cars
The New York event came close to becoming the first ever wet race in the championship, as heavy clouds gathered over the city.

Jean-Eric Vergne from the TECHEETAH team was crowned best driver in Formula E, after winning the New York race which he started from the third position. Vergne’s win was aided by a host of penalties handed to some of his rivals on account of various violations.

Both of the Audis in the series, driven by Lucas Di Grassi and Daniel Abt, finished the race in second and third position, respectively, officially landing the German manufacturer the title of teams' champion.

Just as in F1, there are two titles up for grabs in Formula E: driver and team. The champions are crowned at the end of the championship, depending on the number of points gained during the races.

For the drivers, the season total is made of the accumulation of points for the entire campaign. Of the 20 drivers racing for the win, only half are rewarded for their efforts after each race.

The points system used in the series is FIA-sanctioned and awards points after each race to the top 10 finishers: 25 points for 1st place, 18 for the second, 15 for the third, all the way to only 1 point going to the last of the pack. 

Aside for the points for the race itself, drivers are also rewarded 3 points for securing a pole position (called in Formula E Julius Baer Pole Position) or one point for the driver achieving the fastest lap. To gain this extra points, drivers must finish the race in the top ten. 

For the constructor title, the champion is decided after adding the points gained by both drivers of each team.
formula e Audi Jean-Eric Vergne formula e champion
To SUV or Not to SUV Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 