2017-2018 Formula E Champion Title Goes to Audi

Following a 12-race season, the Formula E championship drew to a close this weekend on the streets of New York. And with this final race came confirmation of the best driver and manufacturer in the series.

Jean-Eric Vergne from the TECHEETAH team was crowned best driver in Formula E, after winning the New York race which he started from the third position. Vergne’s win was aided by a host of penalties handed to some of his rivals on account of various violations.



For the drivers, the season total is made of the accumulation of points for the entire campaign. Of the 20 drivers racing for the win, only half are rewarded for their efforts after each race.



The points system used in the series is FIA-sanctioned and awards points after each race to the top 10 finishers: 25 points for 1st place, 18 for the second, 15 for the third, all the way to only 1 point going to the last of the pack.



Aside for the points for the race itself, drivers are also rewarded 3 points for securing a pole position (called in Formula E Julius Baer Pole Position) or one point for the driver achieving the fastest lap. To gain this extra points, drivers must finish the race in the top ten.



