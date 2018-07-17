5 Nissan Juke Is Too Expensive for North America, Will Be Replaced by Kicks

Nissan Juke Population Reaches One Million

Eight years ago, Nissan introduced the most weirdly-designed car that ever made it into mass production: the Juke. 29 photos



This week, the Japanese said that the one-millionth



At the facility where it is manufactured, workers and robots spit out a brand new Juke every 105 seconds, said Nissan, including the more nifty



“Eight years ago we had never seen anything like the Juke before – it created an entirely new segment and brought a distinctive never-seen-before look to the market,” said in a statement Kevin Fitzpatrick, Nissan Europe head of manufacturing.



“Fast forward to today, and we have one million customers, and Juke remains the segment leader. It’s terrific to see that the 2018 model, with all its improvements and personalization options, is as popular as the version that rolled off the line for the first time in 2010.”



Nissan sells the Juke manufactured in the UK all over the world. Last year, the Europeans ordered a total of 95,000 Jukes.



And it wasn’t easy for them to do so. The particularization options for the model are incredibly vast as, in all the possible combinations, customers can choose from a total of 23,000 different versions of the car, according to Nissan.



