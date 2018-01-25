autoevolution
 

Configurator For U.S-spec 2018 Nissan Leaf Is Online, Pricing Starts At $29,990

25 Jan 2018, 15:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s been a long time since Nissan published the pricing for the 2018 Leaf, but at long last, the configurator for the U.S.-spec model is up and running. From it, we learn that three trim levels are available for the new Leaf in this part of the world, starting with the S and topping with the SL.
42 photos
2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF
MSRP kicks off at $29,990, which means $22,490 after the federal tax credit. What do you get for this kind of money can be described in two words: not bad. Five body colors, black cloth upholstery with blue accents, and two options: $1,590 Charge Package and $450 All Weather Package.

Splashing out $1,590 on the Charge Package is a must if you want quick charge capability (6.6 kW) from 240-volt charging docks. The package further consists of a portable charge cable. Moving on to the SV ($32,490 or $24,990 after federal tax credit), the Leaf levels up to 17-inch Machine-finished aluminum-alloy wheels, Intelligent Cruise Control, and Quick Charge Port, plus satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Customers with deep pockets can go all out with the SL ($36,200 or $28,700), with standard features including leather-appointed seats, Bose seven-speaker premium audio, LED headlights and daytime running lights, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and portable charge cable. The sole option worth mentioning is the $650 Technology Package, which adds ProPilot Assist, High Beam Assist, electronic parking brake, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, and Intelligent Lane Intervention.

Regardless of trim level, the 2018 Leaf comes with a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery, an electric motor that generates 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, and 23.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity. EPA-rated driving range stands at 150 miles, which is a lot better than the just-over 100 miles of the previous generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.

It takes 40 minutes to quick-charge the battery to 80 percent. Using a 6-kW charger, the Leaf needs 8 hours to fill the battery to the brim, while 3 kW translates to 16 hours of charging.
2018 Nissan Leaf configurator nissan leaf EV Nissan hatchback US
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  