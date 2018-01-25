Configurator For U.S-spec 2018 Nissan Leaf Is Online, Pricing Starts At $29,990

MSRP kicks off at $29,990, which means $22,490 after the federal tax credit. What do you get for this kind of money can be described in two words: not bad. Five body colors, black cloth upholstery with blue accents, and two options: $1,590 Charge Package and $450 All Weather Package.
Splashing out $1,590 on the Charge Package is a must if you want quick charge capability (6.6 kW) from 240-volt charging docks. The package further consists of a portable charge cable. Moving on to the SV ($32,490 or $24,990 after federal tax credit), the Leaf levels up to 17-inch Machine-finished aluminum-alloy wheels, Intelligent Cruise Control, and Quick Charge Port, plus satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Customers with deep pockets can go all out with the SL ($36,200 or $28,700), with standard features including leather-appointed seats, Bose seven-speaker premium audio, LED headlights and daytime running lights, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and portable charge cable. The sole option worth mentioning is the $650 Technology Package, which adds ProPilot Assist
, High Beam Assist, electronic parking brake, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, and Intelligent Lane Intervention.
Regardless of trim level, the 2018 Leaf comes with a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery, an electric motor that generates 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, and 23.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity. EPA-rated driving range stands at 150 miles, which is a lot better than the just-over 100 miles of the previous generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle
.
It takes 40 minutes to quick-charge the battery to 80 percent. Using a 6-kW charger, the Leaf needs 8 hours to fill the battery to the brim, while 3 kW translates to 16 hours of charging.