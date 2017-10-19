2018 Nissan Rogue Comes Into Focus With ProPILOT Assist Technology

autoevolution
 

Refreshed for the 2017 model year, the Rogue gets even better for 2018 thanks to the introduction of ProPILOT Assist. A technology you might know from the second-generation Leaf, ProPILOT Assist is a Level 2 self-driving system.
Available on the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL as part of the Platinum Package, the function is engaged through a two-button operation. What can ProPILOT Assist do for you? Well, it maintains lane control while keeping a set speed and a set distance to the vehicle ahead, it can navigate stop & go traffic, and assists steering, braking, and acceleration for single-lane highway driving.

The limitations are obvious, but on the flip side, ProPILOT Assist works from zero to 90 mph, which is 5 miles per hour more than the highest speed limit in the United States (Texas State Highway 130). The Rogue isn’t cheap when equipped with the said system, retailing at $31,060 for the SL FWD and $770 for the Platinum Package. The new Rogue SL AWD is $1,350 more expensive.

Customers who couldn’t care less about the self-driving technology will be happy to find out the Rogue continues to offer great value, with the entry-level S FWD kicking off at $24,680 minus the $975 destination and handling. And beyond ProPILOT Assist, the U.S.-spec counterpart to the European X-Trail welcomes an extensive list of updates, including improved phone connectivity.

One additional USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trim levels. The SV adds the motion-activated liftgate as standard, and the SL boasts Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, as well as Lane Departure Warning. Optional packs were revised too, as was the color palette.

For 2018, the Rogue can be had in Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine. Details on the SV Hybrid and SL Hybrid will be released at a later date. The ICE-only model, meanwhile, soldiers on with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder powerplant with 170 hp and 175 lb-ft harnessed by a continuously variable transmission.

