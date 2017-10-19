2018 Nissan Rogue Comes Into Focus With ProPILOT Assist Technology

Available on the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL as part of the Platinum Package, the function is engaged through a two-button operation. What can ProPILOT Assist
do for you? Well, it maintains lane control while keeping a set speed and a set distance to the vehicle ahead, it can navigate stop & go traffic, and assists steering, braking, and acceleration for single-lane highway driving.
The limitations are obvious, but on the flip side, ProPILOT Assist works from zero to 90 mph, which is 5 miles per hour more than the highest speed limit in the United States
(Texas State Highway 130). The Rogue isn’t cheap when equipped with the said system, retailing at $31,060 for the SL FWD
and $770 for the Platinum Package. The new Rogue SL AWD
is $1,350 more expensive.
Customers who couldn’t care less about the self-driving technology
will be happy to find out the Rogue continues to offer great value, with the entry-level S FWD kicking off at $24,680 minus the $975 destination and handling. And beyond ProPILOT Assist, the U.S.-spec counterpart to the European X-Trail welcomes an extensive list of updates, including improved phone connectivity.
One additional USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
are standard on all trim levels. The SV adds the motion-activated liftgate as standard, and the SL boasts Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, as well as Lane Departure Warning. Optional packs were revised too, as was the color palette.
For 2018, the Rogue can be had in Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine. Details on the SV Hybrid and SL Hybrid
will be released at a later date. The ICE-only model, meanwhile, soldiers on with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder powerplant with 170 hp and 175 lb-ft harnessed by a continuously variable transmission.