Midnight Edition Is Go For The 2018 Nissan Titan And Titan XD

25 Dec 2017, 16:36 UTC ·
by
Introduced in the 2016 model year and diversified in 2017, the Nissan Titan and more capable Titan XD enter 2018 with a blacked-out appearance package to their names. Baptized by their maker Midnight Edition, the two pickup trucks feature dark inserts inside and out, as well as 20-inch black wheels, smoked headlamps, and black fog lamp finishers.
Priced at $1,250 and representing a discount of up to $1,360 (depending on trim level) compared to the equipment ordered separately, the Midnight Edition is covered by the same 5-year/100,000-mile warranty as it’s the case with any other Titan. If the blacked-out looks aren’t your thing, the Titan you all know and love is available at $29,780 (for the S Single Cab).

The cheapest Titan XD for the 2018 model year is the S Single Cab with the gasoline engine at $31,790, whilst the diesel-powered Titan XD starts at $37,340. Customers who won’t settle for anything but the best Nissan has to offer can get the Platinum, which costs $56,050 in Crew Cab form.

One of the reasons the Titan is more expensive than full-size pickups from domestic automakers is the extensive standard equipment list, as well as the standard engine. The 5.6-liter Endurance V8 packs 390 horsepower and adequate torque even in the most spartan of trim levels, and furthermore, it’s mated to a smooth seven-speed automatic transmission.

When properly equipped, the half-ton Titan will gladly tow 9,740 pounds. Payload capacity, meanwhile, is rated at 1,950 pounds. Moving on up to the not-exactly-heavy-duty-nor-light-duty Titan XD, the Cummins V8 turbo diesel unlocks the full potential of the workhorse. Torque is of the essence, and with 555 pound-feet on tap, capability is top-drawer stuff.

The oil-chugging 5.0-liter powerplant is the key to the 12,310-pound maximum towing capacity and 2,080-pound payload. If, however, you want even more capability from your truck without going 3/4-ton, Ford’s F-150 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is the new king of the hill thanks to a towing capacity of 13,200 pounds.
