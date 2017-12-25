Midnight Edition Is Go For The 2018 Nissan Titan And Titan XD

Priced at $1,250 and representing a discount of up to $1,360 (depending on trim level) compared to the equipment ordered separately, the Midnight Edition is covered by the same 5-year/100,000-mile warranty as it’s the case with any other Titan. If the blacked-out looks aren’t your thing, the Titan you all know and love is available at $29,780 (for the S Single Cab).
The cheapest Titan XD for the 2018 model year is the S Single Cab with the gasoline engine at $31,790, whilst the diesel-powered Titan XD starts at $37,340. Customers who won’t settle for anything but the best Nissan
has to offer can get the Platinum, which costs $56,050 in Crew Cab
form.
One of the reasons the Titan is more expensive than full-size pickups from domestic automakers is the extensive standard equipment list, as well as the standard engine. The 5.6-liter Endurance V8 packs 390 horsepower and adequate torque even in the most spartan of trim levels, and furthermore, it’s mated to a smooth seven-speed automatic transmission.
When properly equipped, the half-ton Titan will gladly tow 9,740 pounds. Payload capacity, meanwhile, is rated at 1,950 pounds. Moving on up to the not-exactly-heavy-duty-nor-light-duty Titan XD, the Cummins V8 turbo diesel
unlocks the full potential of the workhorse. Torque is of the essence, and with 555 pound-feet on tap, capability is top-drawer stuff.
The oil-chugging 5.0-liter powerplant is the key to the 12,310-pound maximum towing capacity and 2,080-pound payload. If, however, you want even more capability from your truck without going 3/4-ton, Ford’s F-150 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is the new king of the hill thanks to a towing capacity of 13,200 pounds.