Infiniti and Mercedes Stop Joint Development of Luxury Compact

Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz were supposed to jointly develop compact cars that were to be built at their factory in Mexico. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and a growing demand for SUVs, this was reportedly canceled. 11 photos



Infiniti's only compact car is the Q30, which has a more rugged version called the



Not much is know about the mystery jointly-developed compact car, but Mercedes has already made a whole range of new models, starting with the 2019 A-Class and soon to be followed by the CLA, GLA, and GLB. They didn't need any help! We think Infiniti wanted a compact sedan, but it might not have been popular.







However, the partnership between the automotive giants is still going strong. In Europe, the new A-Class just came out with two small turbocharged engines developed by Renault-Nissan while several Infiniti models still use 4-cylinder units from the Germans.



