New Nissan GT-R (R36) To Be the “Hottest Super Sports Car In the World”

Given these circumstances, what would you say about an exterior design influenced by the If you’ve read “in the world” in the voice of Jeremy Clarkson, who could blame you after watching so much Top Gear and The Grand Tour? Speaking of which, remember the presenter’s review of the R35 GT-R from Series 11, Episode 5? The car’s inherent ability to pull high lateral g-force made his neck hurt so much that Clarkson needed medical attention after a few laps of the Fuji Speedway in Japan.Speaking to Autocar.co.uk at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Albaisa told the British publication that the GT-R50 limited edition wouldn’t borrow any of its styling to the next-generation model. The R36 “has to be its own special car,” he added, also mentioning that the final design of the newcomer hasn’t been approved.“The challenge is on the engineer, to be honest,” said Albaisa. “We will do our jobs when the time comes to make the car something really special. But we’re not even close to that yet.” Given his wording, there’s something that we must talk about.Unless Ablaisa doesn’t have information on what the engineers are doing, this means that Nissan didn’t even decide on the powertrain of the R36 GT-R. A twin-turbocharged V6 engine should be in the pipeline, though it remains to be seen if the engineers can add some sort of electric assistance to the menu.“Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power-wise,” declared Albaisa. Sitting atop a new platform, the “ GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind,” according to the senior vice president of Global Design.Given these circumstances, what would you say about an exterior design influenced by the Nissan Vision 2020 concept and a drivetrain derived from the LMP1 GT-R racing car developed for the 2016 World Endurance Championship?