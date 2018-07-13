Nissan GT-R50 Shines in Official Images

Countless ultra rare and expensive cars have come together on Thursday at Goodwood to celebrate the 25th anniversary of an event that has grown into one of the most extravagant motoring display in the world.

22 photos



Built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model that has been in production from 1969, the car represents the starting point for an ultra-limited edition that Nissan “may” build in the near future. Each of the 50 examples to be assembled will sell for €900,000, or the equivalent of $1.05 million, at today’s exchange rate.



But why so expensive?



A regular



A revised suspension has been developed for the model, and Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes have been added as well.



Italdesing’s touch can be seen in the looks of the car. Subtle changes to the car’s body make it look more aggressive, the roofline is now 54 millimeters lower than the original and golden cues are spread all around the body.



Are those modifications alone worth nearly four times the price of as regular GT-R? Nissan and Italdesing seem to believe so.



"Although this is not the next-generation GT-R, it is an exciting celebration of two anniversaries in a provocative and creative way – wrapping one of Nissan's best engineering platforms and Japanese design with Italian coachbuilding," said in a statement Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design.



In the document attached below you can find all the details of the GT-R50, as released by Nissan.



Among the hundreds of head-turning, mind-boggling cars present there shines a unique Nissan redesigned by Italdesign: the GT-R50.Built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model that has been in production from 1969, the car represents the starting point for an ultra-limited edition that Nissan “may” build in the near future. Each of the 50 examples to be assembled will sell for €900,000, or the equivalent of $1.05 million, at today’s exchange rate.But why so expensive?A regular NISMO version of the GT-R , on which the unique model is based, is priced at a little under $200,000. For that, it comes with the 3.8-liter VR38DETT engine developing 600 PS. The GT-R50 uses the exact same engine, but some tweaks made it develop a total of 720 PS, 120 PS over the stock unit.A revised suspension has been developed for the model, and Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes have been added as well.Italdesing’s touch can be seen in the looks of the car. Subtle changes to the car’s body make it look more aggressive, the roofline is now 54 millimeters lower than the original and golden cues are spread all around the body.Are those modifications alone worth nearly four times the price of as regular GT-R? Nissan and Italdesing seem to believe so."Although this is not the next-generation GT-R, it is an exciting celebration of two anniversaries in a provocative and creative way – wrapping one of Nissan's best engineering platforms and Japanese design with Italian coachbuilding," said in a statement Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design.In the document attached below you can find all the details of the GT-R50, as released by Nissan.