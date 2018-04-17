autoevolution
 

New Lexus CT Tipped to Arrive in 2020 With Hybrid And Electric Propulsion

17 Apr 2018, 14:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If you thought that the UX looks great (pictured), Lexus agrees with you. But on the other hand, the small crossover doesn’t act as a replacement for the CT hybrid hatchback.
26 photos
2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription2019 Lexus UX Coming to New York, Will Be Available Through Subscription
Pascal Ruch, who’s in charge of Lexus in Europe, explains: “People buy the CT for efficiency; with the UX, we’re looking for a different customer.” The official then posed a question, which Ruch then answered himself: “Will we replace the CT? Let’s say so.”

According to Auto Express, the second-generation CT will go official in 2020 with hybrid propulsion. The motoring publication also makes a case for “a pure-electric Tesla Model 3 rival,” which would be a radical departure for Lexus and Toyota too.

Sharing the Toyota New Global Architecture with the all-new Auris (also known as Corolla Hatchback), the 2020 Lexus CT could be indeed compatible with an electric drivetrain. Back in December 2017, the Japanese automaker said that it “will make available more than 10 battery-electric models worldwide by the early 2020s.”

The end game? “Every model in the Toyota and Lexus lineup around the world will be available as either a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option.” In addition to BEVs, fuel-cell technology is another area that will see development.

On the one hand, Volkswagen has a dedicated platform for electric vehicles (MEB), as does General Motors (BEV II). Toyota does not, and you can see this from the Mirai. Unveiled in 2014, the Mirai is based on the MC platform of the CT 200h, and it’s a bit of a compromise if you consider that the Ni-Mh battery comes from the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the electric motor from the Lexus RX 450h.

On the other hand, Toyota decided to join forces with Mazda and Denso in late 2017 to create a joint venture specialized in the development of electric vehicles. The company birthed from this collaboration - EV Common Architecture Spirit Co., Ltd. – will combine the strengths of each manufacturer: “Mazda's bundled product planning and prowess in computer modeling-based development, Denso’s electronics technologies, and the Toyota New Global Architecture platform.”
2020 Lexus CT Hybrid Lexus CT EV Lexus tnga hatchback
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
LEXUS models:
LEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverLEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactAll LEXUS models  
 
 