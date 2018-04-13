autoevolution
 

Lexus LFA Driver Nearly Misses Bus while Crashing into Street Lamp in Singapore

Some supercar crashes are more difficult to digest than others and the one we have here belongs to the category that could've been easily avoided. Alas, the happening involves a Lexus LFA, which took quite some damage.
The accident took place earlier this month, with the LFA crashing in Singapore - the whole thing was caught on camera by Avery Wong, who took to social media to share the unfortunate happening with the world.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the driver of the V10 machine accelerated violently as he passed Wong's car, with the throttle abuse resulting in the beast losing traction.

Despite the shenanigan taking place in a straight line, the driver failed to prevent the rear end from stepping out. And since there wasn't all that much room to recover the car, it didn't take long before the Lex hit the curb on the right side.

The first impact sent the LFA sliding the other way, with the supercar barely avoiding hitting a bus while crashing into a street light on the side of the road.

And while the footage doesn't show up what happens next (the view is obstructed by the bus), a photo takes by the said aficionado reveals the serious damage sustained by the Japanese machine.

Keep in mind that the issues might be more serious than what we can see here. For instance, the lamp post rests on the A-pillar, which means the structure of the car might've been affected.

According to The Straights Times, the driver and the passenger of the Lexus LFA walked away from the crash.

Keep in mind that the Japanese automotive producer only brought 500 units of the LFA to the world, which gives us an extra reason to hope that the one we have here isn't a total loss.

In fact, we've added a second video below, one that shows just the circular loom Lexus designed in order to build the carbon fiber body of the LFA.

