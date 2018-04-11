autoevolution
 

Zagato Secretly Built the Lamborghini L595 Roadster, Villa d’Este Debut Rumored

11 Apr 2018
by
Lamborghini may have retired the Gallardo, but the Huracan's successor hasn't been forgotten by the auto industry and it seems that a new development based on the V10 toy will surface this year. We're referring to the 2018 Lamborghini L595 Zagato, which appears to be a roadster incarnation of the Lamborghini 5-95 Zagato we met back in 2014.
The Zagato website has quietly welcomed the newcomer, but we aren't offered any details on the matter, so all we can do for now is feast our eyes on the image above.

We're expecting the company to deliver a more than just one piece (just like in the case of the coupe), so the price tag of the thing is the kind that can give one nightmare. Who knows? Perhaps Lamborghini collector Albert Spiess, who grabbed the first coupe, also wants to adorn his garage with the open-air model. Given the striking color difference betwen the two, we have to admit they would make for one memorable pair.

Drop-top aside, the engine lid area also seems to have been redesigned and we could expect further visual surprised from the model.

The 2014 model was based on the Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera, which means its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 delivered its 570 hp and 537 Nm (397 lb-ft) to all four wheels.

And since atmospheric engines are now an endangered species, this only makes the newcomer even more of a jewel, so we can't wait to hear its voice - pops and crackles aside, the Gallardo engine's soundtrack pleased us even more than that of the Huracan's 6xx horsepower motor.

As it was the case with the fixed-roof model, the roadster should make its debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. And with the event set to take place between May 24 and May 26 at Lake Como, it shouldn't take long until we get to meet this stunning machine in the flesh.
