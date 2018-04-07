Acura NSX Roadster Rumored To Debut Later This Year

In a picture-based story titled “New Convertibles (2018, 2019, 2020 to 2023)," German motoring publication Autobild argues that Honda will cut the roof off the NSX in the second half of 2018, with the drop-top coming for the 2019 model year. The question is, have you seen spy photos of the NSX Roadster? Neither did we.
There have been rumors about Honda doing a roadster NSX ever since Tony Stark starred in Marvel’s The Avengers in the car. And speaking of the NSX Roadster from the blockbuster movie, the one-off is based on the chassis of the first-gen model.
In all likelihood, the Autobild story is wishful thinking for the time being. Honda expressed interest in furthering the NSX, but the roadster still isn’t on the cards. What’s more probable for the near future is the NSX Type S or NSX Type R, two evolutions of the V6-powered hybrid supercar that would level up from the bone-stock NSX with superior aerodynamics, lighter materials, and a stiffer suspension.
In the case we’ll be proven wrong, what’s there to expect from the NSX Roadster? Be it the Honda- or Acura-badged model, the open-top supercar would be manufactured in Marysville, Ohio on the assembly line where the coupe is produced. The twin-turbo V6 and three-motor drivetrain would be similar in output, totaling 507 PS (500 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm.
Converting the NSX from coupe to roadster would translate to more weight, but heaven knows by how much. For reference, the lightest configuration of the NSX for the European market tips the scales at 1,725 kilograms, whereas the Acura-badged counterpart sold in the U.S. is rated at 3,803 pounds.
On that note, Honda isn’t selling too many NSX models. In 2017, European and U.S. sales totaled 707 examples (126 plus 581). In addition to the more seasoned competition from McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, the $156,000 suggested retail price isn’t helping either. To this effect, does a roadster make sense or should Honda work its magic with the Type S and Type R?
In all likelihood, the Autobild story is wishful thinking for the time being. Honda expressed interest in furthering the NSX, but the roadster still isn’t on the cards. What’s more probable for the near future is the NSX Type S or NSX Type R, two evolutions of the V6-powered hybrid supercar that would level up from the bone-stock NSX with superior aerodynamics, lighter materials, and a stiffer suspension.
In the case we’ll be proven wrong, what’s there to expect from the NSX Roadster? Be it the Honda- or Acura-badged model, the open-top supercar would be manufactured in Marysville, Ohio on the assembly line where the coupe is produced. The twin-turbo V6 and three-motor drivetrain would be similar in output, totaling 507 PS (500 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm.
Converting the NSX from coupe to roadster would translate to more weight, but heaven knows by how much. For reference, the lightest configuration of the NSX for the European market tips the scales at 1,725 kilograms, whereas the Acura-badged counterpart sold in the U.S. is rated at 3,803 pounds.
On that note, Honda isn’t selling too many NSX models. In 2017, European and U.S. sales totaled 707 examples (126 plus 581). In addition to the more seasoned competition from McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, the $156,000 suggested retail price isn’t helping either. To this effect, does a roadster make sense or should Honda work its magic with the Type S and Type R?