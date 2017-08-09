autoevolution

2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on Nurburgring, Is An Update Coming?

9 Aug 2017, 11:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We have to admit we were a bit surprised when we noticed the 2017 Acura NSX flying from one Nurburgring rumble-strip to another during a recent industry pool session.
8 photos
2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on the Nurburgring
So, why has Honda brought the second-gen NSX back to the Green Hell? Well, for one thing, the hyper-hybrid never got an official Ring time, so the automaker could be trying to achieve a sweet Nordschleife number.

Right now, if you search for the said stopwatch number, you'll come across a 7:36 performance. Nevertheless, this was set by Sport Auto and while the German magazine is a trusted source when it comes to such shenanigans, it's obvious that the official lap time see drivers pushing machines even harder.

It's worth noting that we're not expecting Honda to make a public announcement once the work is over. And that's because the NSX's appeal is based on a melange involving high-performance and the early adopter fetish rather than on numbers alone.

For one thing, we've seen the gas-electric supercar falling behind competitors such as the Audi R8 V10 Plus and the Porsche 911 Turbo on multiple track test occasions - here's an example for you. Oh, and just in case you're not sure what to make of this, here's another one.

Sure, the automaker could also be testing an update for its halo car. But, with the second-gen NSX having only spent a little over one year on the market, it seems a bit early for such a move.

Regardless, we'll keep an eye on the NSX and return to the matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.

Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out the Nurburgring footage below, which shows not one, but two 2017 Acura NSX test cars being put through their paces on the Ring - the clip shows the speed devils talcking the infamous Carousel bend.

2017 Acura NSX acura nsx Honda NSX Honda Acura Nurburgring spy video
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance