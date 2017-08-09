2017 Acura NSX Testing Hard on Nurburgring, Is An Update Coming?

We have to admit we were a bit surprised when we noticed the 2017 Acura NSX flying from one Nurburgring rumble-strip to another during a recent industry pool session.

So, why has Honda brought the second-gen NSX back to the Green Hell? Well, for one thing, the hyper-hybrid never got an official Ring time, so the automaker could be trying to achieve a sweet Nordschleife number.Right now, if you search for the said stopwatch number, you'll come across a 7:36 performance. Nevertheless, this was set by Sport Auto and while the German magazine is a trusted source when it comes to such shenanigans, it's obvious that the official lap time see drivers pushing machines even harder.It's worth noting that we're not expecting Honda to make a public announcement once the work is over. And that's because the NSX's appeal is based on a melange involving high-performance and the early adopter fetish rather than on numbers alone.For one thing, we've seen the gas-electric supercar falling behind competitors such as the Audi R8 V10 Plus and the Porsche 911 Turbo on multiple track test occasions - here's an example for you. Oh, and just in case you're not sure what to make of this, here's another one.Sure, the automaker could also be testing an update for its halo car. But, with the second-gen NSX having only spent a little over one year on the market, it seems a bit early for such a move.Regardless, we'll keep an eye on the NSX and return to the matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out the Nurburgring footage below, which shows not one, but two 2017 Acura NSX test cars being put through their paces on the Ring - the clip shows the speed devils talcking the infamous Carousel bend.