New Koenigsegg Hypercar Confirmed For 2019, Will Replace Agera RS

Koenigsegg opened its newest dealership a few days ago in Melbourne, teaming up with Australian importer Prodigy Automotive and the Lorbex Luxury Cars dealership. Even though we don't usually cover this sort of events, this one is an exception to the rule because Koenigsegg just teased an all-new hypercar.

The width of the vehicle and the area of the rear deck are signs of internal combustion. On the other hand, electrification is also likely considering how much research and development went into the The following sketch is it, and even though it doesn’t have a name, the company said that it’s “a world-first preview of the Agera RS replacement vehicle.” That’s right, ladies and gentlemen; the Regera will get a half-brother sometime next year!Confirmed to make its “world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019,” the newcomer will sit alongside the Regera in the Ängelholm-based automaker ’s lineup. Although Koenigsegg didn’t offer other details about the car, it’s as clear as day that pre-orders are open to whoever wants an example of the Swedish hypercar.Manufactured between 2015 and 2018, the final Agera RS rolled off the assembly line on April 4th. With a power-to-weight ratio of 1.03 kilograms per horsepower with the 1-megawatt package, the Agera RS also happens to be the world’s fastest production car. Even though it maxed out at 457 km/h (284 mph) , it's the two-way average (447 km/h or 277 mph) that counts, apparently.The Regera, on the other hand, is a different animal if you’re interested in drivetrain details. The transmission, for example, has one gear (2.73:1 ratio) while the 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is helped by no less than three electric motors. And as expected, the plug-in hybrid model with an electric range of 35 kilometers (22 miles) is sold out.This gets us to the successor of the Agera RS, which looks seriously promising in the design sketch. The huge rear wing and aerodynamic diffuser are beautiful in their own right, but on the other hand, nobody except Koenigsegg knows what’s hiding under the hood.The width of the vehicle and the area of the rear deck are signs of internal combustion. On the other hand, electrification is also likely considering how much research and development went into the Regera . Whatever surprise Koenigsegg has up its sleeve, make no mistake that the 25th anniversary of the company will be celebrated through the debut of this car.