Koenigsegg Agera RS Ends Production, Two Final Edition Models Remaining

Founded 24 years ago by Christian von Koenigsegg, the Angelholm-based hypercar manufacturer prepares to close another chapter in its tale of ultra-exclusive works of wonder. The Agera RS, introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, is now out of production. In total, 25 examples of the V8-powered blunderbuss have been made.
“To those who managed to order one of the 25 cars,” the Swedish automaker would like to “thank you for your trust in our vision and brand” and “congratulate you on your foresight, your acumen, and your truly unique car.” And what a car the Agera RS is, racking up no less than five world speed records in these past three years!
The most important accolade is the world record for the fastest production car ever made, maxing out at 284.5 miles per hour (457.9 km/h) on a closed road in Nevada. After all, what did you expect from a hypercar that develops 1,160 horsepower from the get-go and 1,341 ponies when specified with the 1-megawatt package?
In addition to the extreme performance and out-of-this-world design, the Agera RS happens to be the first Koenigsegg federalized to U.S. motor vehicle standards. Before this turning point in the automaker’s history, Koenigsegg models were imported in the land of God Bless America under the “Show or Display” clause.
“With the RS series complete, the Agera line has two more cars to be built and delivered – two Final Edition vehicles.” The Final Edition premiered two years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, and in total, the production run consists of three examples. Koenigsegg describes these models as “super-bespoke,” which is a bit of an understatement considering that every Koenigsegg is unique in its own right.
Emerged from the shadow of the One:1, the Agera RS rides into the sunset, leaving Koenigsegg to concentrate on the Regera. The plug-in hybrid hypercar is the automaker’s most ambitious project to date, with production limited to 80 units. If you were planning on buying one, tough luck! All of them were sold, with prices starting at €2.1 million a pop.
