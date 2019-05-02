New Honda Jazz / Fit Spied in Europe, Is Obviously a Hybrid

The subcompact segment is undoubtedly shrinking in America, but Honda is still working on an all-new version of the Fit. Our spies have once again captured it testing in Europe, where the model is known as the Jazz.

But that's because the Jazz is technically not a subcompact. The model originated from Japan, where it's classed as a compact family car. This generation also reminds us of European MPVs, like the C3 Aircross or the Fiat 500L; it's got those distinctive double A-pillars.



In the engine department, we're obviously dealing with a hybrid because we can hear Prius-like electric motor noises at low speed and a droning gasoline engine, which is most likely Honda's usual 1.5-liter. The technology has already been perfected for the Civic-based



Currently, the European Jazz model is available with a 100 horsepower 1.3-liter as well as a 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel. Both are likely to carry over to the next-generation model. At the same time, Honda offers a 1-liter turbo in the Civic, and that's what every European subcompact car buyer secretly wants



