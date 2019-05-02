autoevolution

New Honda Jazz / Fit Spied in Europe, Is Obviously a Hybrid

The subcompact segment is undoubtedly shrinking in America, but Honda is still working on an all-new version of the Fit. Our spies have once again captured it testing in Europe, where the model is known as the Jazz.
We don't know if the spy footage is relevant to the American market, as Fit sales fell about 30% to just 35,300 units last year. Many manufacturers have pulled all their resources from normal cars to focus on crossovers. But the test prototype has a certain funky, rugged look that people may find appealing.

In fact, the new Jazz/Fit is a mixture of many elements. For example, its headlights are bigger and rounder than before, which we think is an homage to the classic 1970s Civic. Also, it features roof rails and a slightly raised suspension, a bit like the Suzuki Ignis city car. But at its core, the Honda hatchback is still the most spacious and practical subcompact you will ever see, with ample headroom and flexible seating.

But that's because the Jazz is technically not a subcompact. The model originated from Japan, where it's classed as a compact family car. This generation also reminds us of European MPVs, like the C3 Aircross or the Fiat 500L; it's got those distinctive double A-pillars.

In the engine department, we're obviously dealing with a hybrid because we can hear Prius-like electric motor noises at low speed and a droning gasoline engine, which is most likely Honda's usual 1.5-liter. The technology has already been perfected for the Civic-based Insight.

Currently, the European Jazz model is available with a 100 horsepower 1.3-liter as well as a 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel. Both are likely to carry over to the next-generation model. At the same time, Honda offers a 1-liter turbo in the Civic, and that's what every European subcompact car buyer secretly wants

