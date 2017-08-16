autoevolution

Honda Jazz/Fit Type R Rendering Is Begging for a Civic Si Engine

16 Aug 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
The rendering X-Tomi made of the Jazz Type R looks dorky, like a minivan that's been tuned by boy racers. But we're not bothered at all since it reminds us of the boxy EP3 Type R built between 2001 and 2005.
For almost a decade, that car remained the pinnacle of Honda hot hatch prowess, boasting a better power-to-weight ratio and superior suspension to its successor. However, that all changed when Honda went turbo.

It first started as a whisper, then came the official confirmation of three turbocharged engines: 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0-liter. Naturally, we think the unit in the middle would be a perfect fit for the Jazz Type R, partly because the Ford Focus ST now also uses a 1.5-liter turbo engine.

We're a little bothered by the smaller displacement, but we'd still be happy to see Honda entering the supermini hot hatch market and firmly believe there's some room left for them. The Polo GTI is too powerful and expensive; the Clio RS doesn't have a manual, and most other manufacturers seem not to get what we want.

I mean, just look at what the Jazz/Fit Type R rendering is boasting: a big chin spoiler, flared wheel arches, bold side skirts and a large trunk wing. So what if the body looks like an MPV and some of the air intakes are fake! If it's cheap enough, people will buy it.

But what constitutes as cheap enough? Well, a Clio RS is about €24,000, but we want to see something getting dangerously close to €20,000 or about two-thirds of the price of the Civic Type R.

Dropping the Civic Si powertrain into this make-believe car would be the way to go - short-throw manual gearbox, grippy tires, lowered suspension and the in particular limited-slip differential. Almost nobody does that kind of stuff in this part of the market.
