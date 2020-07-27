New Ford Bronco Gets 1966 "Face Swap", Looks Spot On

There are many modern cars that could use a touch of retro styling, but the 2021 Ford Bronco certainly isn't one of them - Blue Oval designers simply nailed it with the old-school look of the fresh arrival. Then again, the rendering that now sits on our screens begs to differ.
This pixel portrait manages to dramatically change the look of the terrain tamer (at least to these eyes), achieving this without too much effort.
To be more precise, the pixel portrait sees the new Bronco borrowing the front fascia of the 1966 original. So, this is why the taillights, turn signals, grille and Ford badge look that familiar.
It looks like the mix is quite stable, which only comes to confirm the point made in the intro. However, there's at least one reason for which such a mélange should exist.
You see, once 2021 Broncos start reaching their owners, a move scheduled to take place early next year, we'll see plenty of custom builds based on the SUV. And a transformation like the one we have here should easily stand out, with or without any further tweaks - we need to thank digital artist Mo Aoun for the work (by the way, the gearhead's pixel prediction for the look of the newcomer turned out to be pretty accurate).
Of course, one might wish to take the scheme to a whole new level, introducing even more goodies that resemble those on old Broncos. Well, the aftermarket industry will be glad to provide assistance. For instance, the 2021 model has left the solid front axle behind (it still has one at the back, though), in favor of independent suspension, which brings better manners on the road. And here’s an example of specialist that has already promised to change this tech setup, in pursuit of all-out offroading abilities.
