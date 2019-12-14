2020 Ford Bronco Rendered, Stays True to 1965 Original

Back in the day, when an automaker decided to tease and then tease some more in preparation of a new model introduction, there wasn't too much aficionados could do. Nowadays, though, the world of renderings has exploded, not least thanks to social media, so we can quench our thirst this way much easier than before. Case in point with the 2020 Ford Bronco proposal we have here.
This pixel work comes from independent artist Mo Aoun, who may or may have not adjusted his design according to the rolling preview that is the Bronco R, the racer revealed early last month at the SEMA show - you can check this out in the second part of the image gallery above.
As his Instagram description states, Mo is an offroading enthusiast and you can clearly see this in this proposal. So while the triple-wiper setup could be seen on the production Bronco, this may or may not feature a live front axle like the rendered model.
However, as is the case with this digital machine, the showroom model should pack versions coming with a removable roof and windows. After all, the Blue Oval hasn't hidden the fact that the upcoming sixth-generation model will remind us of the 1965 original, even though you can expect the production model to be larger than this rendering, which stays true to the size of the said retro toy.
The 2020 Ford Bronco should be a close rival of the new Jeep Wrangler. As such, we can expect the two to be similarly priced, which means the Blue Oval model should kick off at below $30,000. Of course, various options and packages will push the price of top versions well past that point.
The fresh arrival will land in Spring 2020 and while this should be available in both two- and four-door form, a pickup truck version rivaling the Jeep Gladiator could land further down the line.
