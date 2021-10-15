NASCAR's Hailie Deegan Learns How to Drift, Breaks McFarland's LS Nissan 240SX

More on this:

1 Hailie Deegan Shared a Video of Her Multi-Car Crash in the NASCAR Bristol Race

2 NASCAR Rising Star Hailie Deegan Shows Off Her Ford Truck, Ahead of Upcoming Race

3 Hailie Deegan Has Some Off-Road Fun After Scoring Her First NASCAR Top-10 Finish

4 NASCAR Rookie Hailie Deegan Proves That She Can Handle Even More Than a Race Truck

5 Hailie Deegan Plays With Barstool Kart and Poses Next to Upgraded 'Stang for Fun