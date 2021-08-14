McLaren 765LT Gets Hampered by a Tesla From Unleashing Full Autobahn Potential

There are many YouTube channels taking care of the need for speed in the most spectacular way possible. They do it legally and in one of the few places where it’s possible to unleash the full potential: the German Autobahn. If traffic doesn’t get in the way, that is.
A lot of car enthusiasts living in Germany know very well the country’s limit-free sections of the legendary Autobahn are a big draw for high-performance machines. After all, it’s the only legal way to reveal what they’re made of, aside from riding on a closed racetrack. So, no wonder that countless videos have started popping up on social media with these “heroic” exploits.
Some even turned this into a “way of living,” getting access to the latest supercar releases to test their mettle on the Autobahn. But we didn’t know that popular tuners such as the Novitec Group are into these sorts of things. Granted, their aftermarket prowess makes the machines even more prone to Autobahn shenanigans, but filming them before even fitting any enhancements?
Well, that’s a new one. Luckily, they’re hitting off the Autobahn POV top speed test drives with style. In a McLaren 765LT, a menacingly black one. As far as we know, this is a bone-stock factory 765LT, so the “original” mention in the video’s title goes with the fact that we see no trace of the company’s characteristic (visual or performance) enhancements.
This means we are dealing with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that’s seriously underrated to an official configuration of 765 ps/755 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of twisting torque. That faster than a 720S seven-speed DCT transmission is also in part responsible for the blistering acceleration capabilities. So, factory numbers say that a 765LT will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 2.8 seconds on its way to no less than 205 mph (330 kph).
Unfortunately, there’s a lot to learn about these Autobahn POVs. First of all, time of trial is of the essence, as the 765LT is met by a packed highway. It does go through a couple of attempts, with the second one kicking off at the 7:10 mark and hilariously concluding with the driver gesticulating at the crimson Tesla (probably a Model S) not yielding to the ICE monster.
Oh, you want to know about the achieved top speed? Well, during the first attempt (around the 3:55 mark) we think we saw a 298 or 299 (185 mph) readout on the odometer. But we’re not entirely sure because of the shaky footage...
