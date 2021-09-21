Hailie Deegan Shared a Video of Her Multi-Car Crash in the NASCAR Bristol Race

Things can always take a very unexpected turn when it comes to racing, and Hailie Deegan’s latest race proved that to be true. Involved in a massive multi-car crash that caused her to quit the race, the young driver was lucky she didn’t get hurt.
It looks like NASCAR rookie Hailie Deegan can’t catch a break. After everyone had high hopes for the young driver who already had an impressive number of wins for her age, the first NASCAR season isn’t looking too good for Hailie.
The race at the World Wide Technology Raceway was the first one where she managed to score a top-10 position, ending up on the 7th place. This gave her hope for the upcoming races and she was determined to do even better at Bristol.
Unfortunately, Hailie’s participation at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in Tennessee, was cut short, after she was hit by another truck. Austin Hill, who was actually hoping for the champion title, came down the track into Josh Berry.
Hill’s truck was sent right into the wall, then ricocheted up the track, into Hailie Deegan. The crash looks pretty bad, especially for Hill, and a total of six trucks got caught in the crash: Hill, Berry, Deegan, Lawless Alan, Derek Kraus and Austin Wayne Self.
Instead of a top-10 position, Hailie had to face the first DNF (did not finish) in her racing career. She’s been involved in another multi-car crash a couple of months ago, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but then she’d managed to get out of it and keep going. This wasn’t the case at Bristol.
“Just in the wrong place, at the wrong time” wrote the young driver, when she shared the video of the crash on her social media platform. Fans encouraged her, saying that at least nobody got hurt.
In an interview after the race, Austin Hill said that he “came down too much”, which caused him to loose rear stability, and that he hates “we tore up all those race trucks”.
Deegan, on the other hand, is ready to get back in the game, at the upcoming Las Vegas race, on September 26.
The race at the World Wide Technology Raceway was the first one where she managed to score a top-10 position, ending up on the 7th place. This gave her hope for the upcoming races and she was determined to do even better at Bristol.
Unfortunately, Hailie’s participation at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in Tennessee, was cut short, after she was hit by another truck. Austin Hill, who was actually hoping for the champion title, came down the track into Josh Berry.
Hill’s truck was sent right into the wall, then ricocheted up the track, into Hailie Deegan. The crash looks pretty bad, especially for Hill, and a total of six trucks got caught in the crash: Hill, Berry, Deegan, Lawless Alan, Derek Kraus and Austin Wayne Self.
Instead of a top-10 position, Hailie had to face the first DNF (did not finish) in her racing career. She’s been involved in another multi-car crash a couple of months ago, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but then she’d managed to get out of it and keep going. This wasn’t the case at Bristol.
“Just in the wrong place, at the wrong time” wrote the young driver, when she shared the video of the crash on her social media platform. Fans encouraged her, saying that at least nobody got hurt.
In an interview after the race, Austin Hill said that he “came down too much”, which caused him to loose rear stability, and that he hates “we tore up all those race trucks”.
Deegan, on the other hand, is ready to get back in the game, at the upcoming Las Vegas race, on September 26.