Mustang GT350 Proves America Makes Great Cars by Taking on Giulia Quadrifoglio

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Ford Mustang were never designed to compete directly. But when you have a Quadrifoglio with a Ferrari-tuned V6 and the GT350 with its Voodoo magic, it's impossible not to want to race.
You've got to love Drag Times videos. They might not have the same production value as a Top Gear review, but they have none of that fluff you get with 20-minute vlogs about nothing. They show some awesome cars and race them under the available conditions.
Why do a rolling race? Well, the automatic gearbox in the Giulia QV would give it an unfair launch advantage over the GT350 with its manual box. That's the theory at least, as after watching the video, we feel sorry for the poor Alfa owner.
He must have paid $80,000 for his Italian sports sedan, thinking it was all-conquering - 505-hp, 191 mph, 60 in 3.6 seconds and a 7:31 Nurburgring lap. Admittedly, the Germans had no chance! But what about the Americans?
No, not a Cadillac, but a fast Ford with a fantastic engine. We're not saying that the ordinary Mustang GT is slow, especially after the refresh, but the 5.2-liter motor with its flat-plane crankshaft is something unique. It cuts through the silence like a hand-crafted machete through a pineapple.
The funny thing is that the four-door luxury sedan with a twin-turbo engine is lighter than the American track special at 3,534 lbs vs. 3,760 lbs. But despite similar horsepower numbers, the GT350 somehow keeps pulling ahead. Of course, none of this would be possible were it not for the gear-banging skills of the Ford driver.
Keyboard warriors will condemn the race because they Mustang isn't stock. They will tell you that the Alfa would have won otherwise. But we saw what we saw, and there's no denying America, left free from emissions regulations, is producing pure naturally aspirated sports cars.
Why do a rolling race? Well, the automatic gearbox in the Giulia QV would give it an unfair launch advantage over the GT350 with its manual box. That's the theory at least, as after watching the video, we feel sorry for the poor Alfa owner.
He must have paid $80,000 for his Italian sports sedan, thinking it was all-conquering - 505-hp, 191 mph, 60 in 3.6 seconds and a 7:31 Nurburgring lap. Admittedly, the Germans had no chance! But what about the Americans?
No, not a Cadillac, but a fast Ford with a fantastic engine. We're not saying that the ordinary Mustang GT is slow, especially after the refresh, but the 5.2-liter motor with its flat-plane crankshaft is something unique. It cuts through the silence like a hand-crafted machete through a pineapple.
The funny thing is that the four-door luxury sedan with a twin-turbo engine is lighter than the American track special at 3,534 lbs vs. 3,760 lbs. But despite similar horsepower numbers, the GT350 somehow keeps pulling ahead. Of course, none of this would be possible were it not for the gear-banging skills of the Ford driver.
Keyboard warriors will condemn the race because they Mustang isn't stock. They will tell you that the Alfa would have won otherwise. But we saw what we saw, and there's no denying America, left free from emissions regulations, is producing pure naturally aspirated sports cars.