2020 Shelby GT500 Could (Or Might Not) Debut At 2018 Chicago Auto Show

After the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the next important venue on the calendar in North America is McCormick Place in February for the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. And according to the #CAS18 website, one of the vehicles listed for debut is the long-anticipated Mustang Shelby GT500.
This information, which came from the Mustang6G forum, can be easily verified through Google’s cache function despite the fact #CAS18 took the Shelby GT500 listing down from the website. Bearing in mind the most badass Mustang of them all is scheduled to arrive in 2019 for the 2020 model year, is McCormick Place in February 2018 the right venue for the unveiling?

As it happens, Mustang6G received word from the director of communications of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show that “the listing of the 2019 GT500 debut is incorrect and that Ford has informed them the vehicle will NOT be at the show.” So much for the grand surprise from Ford’s Performance division, huh? But “surprise” is a big word, though.

The director of communications of #CES18 also told Mustang6G the following: “We assumed based on the teaser shown in Detroit that the vehicle would come to Chicago.” If that’s how professional the people behind the Chicago Auto Show are, then they’re full of… you know what.

With this mess-up out of the way, now’s the time to talk about what the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has in the pipeline. For starters, the engine is a cross-plane interpretation of the Voodoo V8 in the GT350 and GT350R. Baptized Predator, the V8 engine is expected to run 10:1 compression. Augmented by a 2.65-liter Eaton TVS supercharger running an estimated 12 psi, you can look forward to a Hellcat-rivaling 700-plus horsepower.

From the teaser Ford released at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the most curious detail about the all-new Shelby GT500 is the design of the headlights. More to the point, it bears the pre-facelift Mustang’s HID headlights with LED signature lighting, not the all-LED lights of the 2018 MY redesign.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Predator V8 engine pictured.
