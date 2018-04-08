Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor Coming In “Probably July” 2018

More on this:

1 Tesla Model 3 Is the Best Selling Electrified Car in the U.S.

2 Tesla Is Very Likely to Miss Its Model 3 Production Target for the End of Q1

3 Tesla Model 3 Vs. Chevrolet Bolt Drag Race Is Here to End Discussions

4 Not All Tesla Model 3 Owners Are Happy with Their Cars on Closer Inspection

5 Ford's Innovation Center in Dearborn Is Busy "Innovating" a Tesla Model 3