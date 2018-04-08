Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor Coming In “Probably July” 2018

When asked about Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor availability, Elon Musk replied on Twitter to a fellow user that “probably July” is when the all-wheel-drive option will be added to the automaker’s configurator. That’s the seventh month of 2018, which is later than the initial announcement of “Spring 2018” for the Dual-Motor.
Despite this information, Tesla has registered the first VINs for the dual-motor configuration in January 2018. In all likelihood, the Palo Alto-based automaker is getting its act together in terms of production difficulties, namely production output.
According to Elon Musk, the company needs to achieve 5,000 units per week “before adding complexity that would inhibit production ramp.” In other words, a lot of people are still waiting for their Model 3s, and shareholders aren’t happy with Tesla’s overpromising but underperforming nature. Something has to give, right?
On the flip side, the Model 3 is the best-selling electrified car in the United States of America in the first three months of the year. An estimated 8,180 examples were delivered in this quarter, which is more than the Toyota Prius Prime (6,468) and Chevrolet Bolt (4,375). The second-generation Nissan Leaf compact hatchback is still fighting for a piece of the pie, moving 2,545 units in the three-month period.
The latter half of 2018 will see Tesla start international deliveries of left-hand drive Model 3s. Come 2019, right-hand drive cars will begin rolling off the assembly line for markets that include the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta, Cyprus, and Australia.
What’s next for Tesla after the Model 3? The Model Y compact-ish crossover holds the greatest promise, scheduled for production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year. Production plans, including the location where the Y will be manufactured, will be revealed no later than October 2018.
An electric pickup truck, semi, and the second-generation Roadster are also in the pipeline, but expect more information on those after Tesla fulfills its promises regarding the Model 3.
So probably July— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2018