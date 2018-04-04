autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Tesla Model 3 Is the Best Selling Electrified Car in the U.S.

4 Apr 2018, 6:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
After one week of crunching numbers, automakers all across the United States have unleashed in the first two days of the week a flood of press releases announcing their performance on the local market for both the month on March and, in some cases, for the first quarter of the year.
12 photos
Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3Stephen Huynh's flawed Tesla Model 3
Usually, the numbers show the American consumer has a strong appetite for cars this year, sales record after sales record being reported across the industry. For electric vehicles, the first three months of the year proved great as well, for some better than for most.

Hit by production issues and criticism about the quality of the models it produces, Tesla managed to achieve an important milestone: in the first quarter of the year, the Model 3 has been America’s best selling electrified car.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla reported for the first quarter a number of 8,180 Model 3 cars delivered. That’s more than the performance achieved by plug-in hybrids Toyota Prius Prime (6,468) or the electric Chevrolet Bolt (4,375).

The success of the Model 3 has been obvious ever since Elon Musk’s company started taking orders for the car. In fact, its success is exactly the problem, as the huge number of reservations make the company unable to produce the numbers needed to match the demand.

Only this week Tesla announced it managed to assemble over 2,000 cars in seven days, a figure that, if maintained, might be enough to avoid further problems. Even so, the number of cars manufactured was well below the production target of 2,500 vehicles a week set for the end of March 2018.

As a result of these new numbers, Tesla’s shares rebounded slightly at the beginning of the week. The rise in value might have been even greater had the billionaire not made his now famous Bankwupt April Fool’s Day tweet which made his company lose some 2.5 percent of its value.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X toyota prius prime Chevrolet Bolt
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 