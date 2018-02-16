Tesla Roadster II Makes Rare Public Appearance Looking as Stunning as Ever

More on this:

1 These Shelby Cobra Continuation Models Honor Bob Bondurant's Driving School

2 Jaguar C-X75 Reimagined As A Roadster, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous

3 First Tesla Roadster Unofficial Configurator Allows You to Sample 12 Colors

4 First Look at the Tesla Roadster's Trunk and Hatch Shows No Rear Seats

5 The Tesla Roadster II Feels like an Extreme Amusement Ride