Murdered-Out Jeep Trackhawk Looks Darkly Menacing But It's Mostly B6 Protective

Jeep’s fifth-generation Grand Cherokee (WL) is already running around in regular and long-wheelbase L form, but fans might still want the WK2 predecessor instead. Especially when said forebearer also has the Trackhawk moniker on the pink slip.
Aston Martin’s DBX707 claims to be the current ruler of the luxury SUV party. Well, some American “crossovers” might easily beg to differ. For example, one could pit the DBX707 against a Tesla Model S Plaid at the dragstrip and find out what the EV fuss is all 1,020 horsepower about. Or they could try and best a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in any other circumstance and discover that even if the latter arrives in stock form that is a ridiculously hard battle.
But then again, a Trackhawk is usually not kept in OEM attire far too long, as many Jeep aficionados will attest. Hence the mad conversions or the quarter-mile track records. Anyway, we are not here to discuss any circuit shenanigans on this 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Grand Cherokee occasion. Instead, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have another treat “for the culture” that rides armored so no one else can murder it out.
So, after recently witnessing an Iso Blue Trackhawk RS Edition turning into an atypical transparent hood SUV, now it is time for an all-black version to showcase its bulletproof credentials ahead of finding a new owner. The black (paintjob) with black (wheels) and blacker (interior) Trackhawk looks all dark and menacing but it is actually a very protective custom whip.
Among the highlights, aside from the 707 horsepower and 62 mph/100 kph sprint time of 3.5 seconds, there is a bunch of RS Edition options like Black Optics Trim with Black Accents, just to make sure one gets the murdered-out obsession out of the system in one swift purchase. Also, the Trackhawk will face any everyday peril with absolute ease thanks to its level B6 bulletproof armoring, 175db PA system, or the LED Emergency Light Flasher package.
And, since privacy is adamant for such builds, the RS nano-ceramic window plus windshield tint is not missing in action either, of course. Now, there are no pricing details for this build, but those are probably just a quick DM away.
