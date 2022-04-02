The Most Powerful V8 Cars You Can Drive on the Road in 2022

Like me, you may be the type of person that sees the best in both worlds. Engines that run on fossil fuels evolved so much in the last two decades that it feels almost wrong to just blatantly ignore them. At the same time, all-electric cars that use batteries to store energy have their fair share of advantages: they’re more silent, the instant torque is fascinating, and having no gearbox makes everything smoother.
Similarly, both platforms have their disadvantages. Gas is now more expensive than ever, even though there’s plenty of it, and EVs take a lot to charge at home or in other places that don’t come with fast charging options. There’s also the environmental impact that needs to be taken into consideration, but we won’t focus on this now.
The main thing that deserves outlining here is that we have so, so many choices! There’s something for everyone, from cheap gas or diesel cars to extremely expensive and very capable EVs. Don’t want to miss any of the perks both worlds provide? Go for a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and enjoy a compromise that will help you ease into owning an all-electric car at some point down the road. Not because you necessarily want to, but thanks to regulations that will make everyone stop having noisy, polluting cars or trucks.
If the V8 it’s where you draw the line, then these are the most powerful cars that have this type of engine under their hood. Hope you’re ready for some impressive power figures and a lot of zeroes when it comes to pricing.V8 greatness in 2022
Right off the bat, we start with a hypercar! As you might’ve expected it, it’s an American one. The Hennessey Venom F5 was created with a single goal: to be extremely fast, if not the fastest in the world. It has a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 1,817 hp at 8,000 rpm. Power is sent only to the rear wheels, so expect this vehicle to be tail-happy when the occasion reveals itself.
Europeans are not giving up yet on V8s, but that’s thanks to the Koenigsegg Jesko. This one boasts a new 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This unit produces 1,280 hp on standard gas and 1,600 hp on biofuel.
HP on 91 octane fuel, 1,750 hp when E85 flex-fuel is used, and 2,200 hp that’s not deemed street-legal and costs a lot more thanks to a higher compression camshaft and some other upgrades.
Want a crazy-good V8 but a similar wing on the back of your new car? The Zenvo TSR-S can help you! It has a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 that’s capable of 1,193 HP. The hypercar had to be electronically limited to 202 mph (325 kph).
The British keep on giving with the McLaren Sabre, but this is a limited production car like the Senna. You’d be lucky to get your hands on one. Still, it deserves recognition as it hides under the hood a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that lets out 824 HP.
The list could go on with some other examples, but we’ll stop here with just two other mentions that you might like: the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock with its 6.2-liter V8 and the Mustang GT500 Heritage Edition that boasts a 5.2-liter supercharged V8.
Now you know what V8-powered cars you should aspire to have before the EV era happens. Enjoy the rumble before it goes away!
