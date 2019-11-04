autoevolution
 

Modern Ferrari Daytona Rendered, Looks Better Than Most GTs

4 Nov 2019, 15:26 UTC ·
Walk into a Ferrari showroom these days asking for a V12 and you'll be told this has to sit up front. Of course, things haven't always been this way. So, if we look at the predecessors of the 812 Superfast, we'll notice the front-engined layout stops at the 550 Maranello. In between this and the Daytona, V12s have sat in the middle (think: Testarossa and BB).
4 photos
Modern Ferrari Daytona RenderedModern Ferrari Daytona RenderedModern Ferrari Daytona Rendered
So what if Maranello tried to give us a retro take on its front-engined V12 GTs? After all, the Italian automotive producer has tapped into its DNA for the Monza SP1/SP2, with the speedsters becoming the first members of the new Icona Series, which is dedicated to the said purpose.

Well, perhaps a modern Ferrari Daytona could be the answer. And we've got one right here, thanks to the sketches staring at us from behind the screen.

The identity of the 365 GTB/4 is clear when it comes to this design, not least thanks to the front end of the virtual contraption - by the way, Ferrari still prefers the alphanumeric designation of the Grand Tourer, while referring to "Daytona" as the unofficial name of the car, with this having been introduced by the media following the company's 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race.

As for the aficionado behind this visual story, his name is Maxime Prevoteaux. And we're talking about a man who currently works as an exterior designer for Volvo.

Fortunately, Maxime has taken the time to deliver multiple angles of this modern-day Daytona, as you'll notice in the social media posts below (make sure to use the swipe feature).

And no, this isn't the only iconic Ferrari the designer has remastered, as this F40 comes to show - the designer envisioned a modern-day incarnation of the 80s icon, whose look is the kind that can keep one awake at night.



Ferrari Daytona Ferrari rendering speed shot V12
