Modern Ferrari Daytona Rendered, Looks Better Than Most GTs

Well, perhaps a modern Ferrari Daytona could be the answer. And we've got one right here, thanks to the sketches staring at us from behind the screen.
The identity of the 365 GTB/4 is clear when it comes to this design, not least thanks to the front end of the virtual contraption - by the way, Ferrari still prefers the alphanumeric designation of the Grand Tourer, while referring to "Daytona" as the unofficial name of the car, with this having been introduced by the media following the company's 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race.
As for the aficionado behind this visual story, his name is Maxime Prevoteaux. And we're talking about a man who currently works as an exterior designer for Volvo.
Fortunately, Maxime has taken the time to deliver multiple angles of this modern-day Daytona, as you'll notice in the social media posts below (make sure to use the swipe feature).
And no, this isn't the only iconic Ferrari the designer has remastered, as this F40 comes to show - the designer envisioned a modern-day incarnation of the 80s icon, whose look is the kind that can keep one awake at night.
View this post on Instagram
- BRINGING LIFE BACK - Some time and fun sketching this quite extreme #ferrari sketch. Nice to find a different and great color scheme. Cheers! M. // #maranello #supercar #sportscar #beastmode #sketchoftheday #designdaily #conceptcar #industrialdesign #sketch #doodle #digitalsketch #car #carsketch #rendering #digitalrendering #carrender #cardesign #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #sketchbook #designsketchbook #automotive #design #portfolio #photoshop #designworks
View this post on Instagram
- SIDE - Just surfaces, few details, getting the volumes out. Really like that colourful combination tho. Cheers. M // #ferrari #maranello #supercar #sportscar #beastmode #sketchoftheday #designdaily #conceptcar #industrialdesign #sketch #doodle #digitalsketch #car #carsketch #rendering #digitalrendering #carrender #cardesign #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #sketchbook #designsketchbook #automotive #design #portfolio #photoshop #designwork
View this post on Instagram
- REAR - . Cheers. M // #ferrari #maranello #supercar #sportscar #beastmode #sketchoftheday #designdaily #conceptcar #industrialdesign #sketch #doodle #digitalsketch #car #carsketch #rendering #digitalrendering #carrender #cardesign #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #sketchbook #designsketchbook #automotive #design #portfolio #photoshop #designwo