Modern Ferrari Daytona Rendered, Looks Better Than Most GTs

- BRINGING LIFE BACK - Some time and fun sketching this quite extreme #ferrari sketch. Nice to find a different and great color scheme. Cheers! M. // #maranello #supercar #sportscar #beastmode #sketchoftheday #designdaily #conceptcar #industrialdesign #sketch #doodle #digitalsketch #car #carsketch #rendering #digitalrendering #carrender #cardesign #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #sketchbook #designsketchbook #automotive #design #portfolio #photoshop #designworks

A post shared by - òaxime - (@maxime_cx) on Sep 24, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT