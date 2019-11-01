"Sultan of Brunei" Ferrari F40 Restored to Gunmental Grey, Looks Brand New

View this post on Instagram

Made the most of the clocks going back this morning with a 6am sunrise shoot of this... The sole escapee of the RHD F40s that actually made it to Brunei. This one has been in the UK for some years now and has been sold a number of times by DK. It was repainted red a few years back. However, we’ve just returned it to the colour chosen by the Brunei Royal family for Pininfarina to finish it in at the time of its build. What’s the verdict? Like, or no like? #dkengineering #f40 #rhdf40

