autoevolution
 

Verde Germolio Ferrari 512 BBi Brings Back the 80s Vibe, Freshly Restored

29 Oct 2019, 20:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When a Ferrari like this 512 BBi comes into town, you'll want to spot it and this is precisely what photographer Cody Lewis did when the Fezza reached Los Angeles back in the summer.
13 photos
Ferrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 GT3 EvoFerrari 488 Challenge EvoFerrari 488 Challenge Evo
It looks like the V12 icon had just been brought to its former glory and, according to the lens wielder, "this was a restoration so fresh the paint was wet" when the pics were snapped.

Of course, it's not just that early 80s vibe that turns this Italian exotic into an attention magnet. As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the Verde Germolio shade covering most of the real estate is a showstopper.

Sure, the Testarossa that succeeded the 512 BBi might be more known, at least among those who don't identify as retro vehicle aficionados, but it was the BB that first housed its engine in the middle.

This model marked a dramatic change in its mission to succeed the front-engined Daytona. The "i" at the end of this derivative's designation means the machine's flat-six V12 (not a boxer and here's why) left carburetors behind in favor of fuel injection, with this meaning that the 355 hp mill delivered less emissions and improved usability.

Note that the Berlinetta Boxer nickname of the machine was a journo invention, as the double Bs in its nameplate actually stand for Berlinetta Bialbero (dual camshaft).

Of course, you're wondering about the financial side of such a machine. Well, you should know that a mint example from the final year of production sold for $423,000 back in August, at the RM Sotheby's Monterey event. So yes, you could grab one for less than that.

PS: Verde Germolio survives to this day and here's how this shade appeals to the eye when adorning a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

Ferrari ferrari 512 Bbi speed shot
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Toyota’s Future Includes Racecars, EVs and an Actual e-BroomToyota’s Future Includes Racecars, EVs and an Actual e-Broom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Whittington Brothers Smuggled Drugs to Fund Motorsport Ambition and Le Mans WinWhittington Brothers Smuggled Drugs to Fund Motorsport Ambition and Le Mans Win
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Meet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the RichMeet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the Rich
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Parking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury CondoParking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury Condo
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 SpiderFERRARI F8 Spider ExoticFERRARI 812 GTSFERRARI 812 GTS LuxuryFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day