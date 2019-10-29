Verde Germolio Ferrari 512 BBi Brings Back the 80s Vibe, Freshly Restored

Of course, it's not just that early 80s vibe that turns this Italian exotic into an attention magnet. As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the Verde Germolio shade covering most of the real estate is a showstopper.
Sure, the Testarossa that succeeded the 512 BBi might be more known, at least among those who don't identify as retro vehicle aficionados, but it was the BB that first housed its engine in the middle.
This model marked a dramatic change in its mission to succeed the front-engined Daytona. The "i" at the end of this derivative's designation means the machine's flat-six V12 (not a boxer and here's why) left carburetors behind in favor of fuel injection, with this meaning that the 355 hp mill delivered less emissions and improved usability.
Note that the Berlinetta Boxer nickname of the machine was a journo invention, as the double Bs in its nameplate actually stand for Berlinetta Bialbero (dual camshaft).
Of course, you're wondering about the financial side of such a machine. Well, you should know that a mint example from the final year of production sold for $423,000 back in August, at the RM Sotheby's Monterey event. So yes, you could grab one for less than that.
PS: Verde Germolio survives to this day and here's how this shade appeals to the eye when adorning a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.
