autoevolution
 

Ferrari Testarossa "Cyberpunk" Looks Stunning, Sketched By Mercedes Designer

2 Nov 2019, 11:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When a Mercedes-Benz designer spends his spare time drawing up a Ferrari Testarossa makeover, you know the result will be something to dream about. However, there's no need to turn to one's imagination for such eye candy, since we can rely on the sketch sitting before us for such a stunt.
6 photos
1989 Ferrari Testarossa1989 Ferrari Testarossa1989 Ferrari Testarossa1989 Ferrari Testarossa1989 Ferrari Testarossa
This retrofuturistic Testarossa seems to perfectly capture the lines of the 80s icon, all in a package that could easily land in a shworoom... in any given age.

And while the presence of the original Prancing Hose in this sketch is a nice addition, this wasn't mandatory, such is the strength of the visual connection between the two.

Of course, the envisioned Maranello machine had to take things one step further, hence its split tail, which looks like somebody threw a bit of Le Mans-inspired Longtail design into the blend.

Speaking of the artist behind this work, his name is Vivien Kleczech. Based in Cannes, the penning specialist currently works for Mercedes-Benz.

At this point, you might want to know more about the aficionado's presence in the MB landscape. Well, you should know his latest project involves the interior of the Vision Mercedes Simplex concept car.

You know, the German automotive producer's "first modern car" (the 35 PS that came around in 1901) reinterpreted as an EV. So it appears that the gear head's passion is consistent.There's more to this retrofuturistic Testarossa than meets the eye
Sketches like this one only add fuel to the fire started by contemporary Ferrari design not always living up to the expectations of certain car lovers. And I have to admit I belong to this camp.

Then again, the sketch realm is a medium that allows one to be considerably more playful than in the real world, since there are no pedestrian safety or aerodynamic efficiency boundaries here. So, rather than engaging in comparison adventures, let's just take some time to enjoy these wonderful lines.



Ferrari Testarossa Ferrari cyberpunk retro futurism speed shot rendering Mercedes-Benz
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 SpiderFERRARI F8 Spider ExoticFERRARI 812 GTSFERRARI 812 GTS LuxuryFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day