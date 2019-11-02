Ferrari Testarossa "Cyberpunk" Looks Stunning, Sketched By Mercedes Designer

When a Mercedes-Benz designer spends his spare time drawing up a Ferrari Testarossa makeover, you know the result will be something to dream about. However, there's no need to turn to one's imagination for such eye candy, since we can rely on the sketch sitting before us for such a stunt.
This retrofuturistic Testarossa seems to perfectly capture the lines of the 80s icon, all in a package that could easily land in a shworoom... in any given age.
And while the presence of the original Prancing Hose in this sketch is a nice addition, this wasn't mandatory, such is the strength of the visual connection between the two.
Of course, the envisioned Maranello machine had to take things one step further, hence its split tail, which looks like somebody threw a bit of Le Mans-inspired Longtail design into the blend.
Speaking of the artist behind this work, his name is Vivien Kleczech. Based in Cannes, the penning specialist currently works for Mercedes-Benz.
At this point, you might want to know more about the aficionado's presence in the MB landscape. Well, you should know his latest project involves the interior of the Vision Mercedes Simplex concept car.
You know, the German automotive producer's "first modern car" (the 35 PS that came around in 1901) reinterpreted as an EV. So it appears that the gear head's passion is consistent.There's more to this retrofuturistic Testarossa than meets the eye
Sketches like this one only add fuel to the fire started by contemporary Ferrari design not always living up to the expectations of certain car lovers. And I have to admit I belong to this camp.
Then again, the sketch realm is a medium that allows one to be considerably more playful than in the real world, since there are no pedestrian safety or aerodynamic efficiency boundaries here. So, rather than engaging in comparison adventures, let's just take some time to enjoy these wonderful lines.
