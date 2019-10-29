autoevolution
 

Ferrari F40 Police Car Rendered, Looks Like 200 MPH in Japan

As stated in the title above, this Ferrari F40 Japanese police car is a mere rendering, so it won't go chasing criminals anytime soon. However, while the senior Maranello halo car wouldn't be as quick as, say, many members of the Dubai Police vehicle pool, there's something about it that makes it fiercer.
From the character of its twin-turbo V8 to its on-your-toes handling, the F40 can be best summarized as "raw". So you can only imagine the attitude of an officer sitting behind the wheel of such a beast.

Returning to the pixel play part of the shenanigans, we have to thank digital artist Gurdeep Panesar for this eye candy - as you'll notice below, the designer took the time to portray the Fezza in multiple setups, while also coming up with a background the fits the bill.

"Cool, but what's with the second part of the title?" I hear you asking. Well, if you're like me and you've been spending too much time on the world wide web for as long as you can remember, you probably already know the answer.

This is delivered by the old clip at the bottom of the page, which shows the driver of an F40 doing 200 mph (320 km/h) on a Japanese highway. And, as you'll notice in the video, the gear head spends quite a bit of time at the said velocity level, albeit without getting in any kind of trouble (more on this below).

Keep in mind this was happening well before we could all pull out a smartphone, capture a shenanigan and upload it directly to YT.

As such, the driver recorded everything using a video camera and created VHS tapes that he sold. Alas, it all led to the police tracking the guy down and arresting him (you can probably consider this a warning towards obeying the law).



