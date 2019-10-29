Ferrari F40 Police Car Rendered, Looks Like 200 MPH in Japan

Returning to the pixel play part of the shenanigans, we have to thank digital artist Gurdeep Panesar for this eye candy - as you'll notice below, the designer took the time to portray the Fezza in multiple setups, while also coming up with a background the fits the bill.
"Cool, but what's with the second part of the title?" I hear you asking. Well, if you're like me and you've been spending too much time on the world wide web for as long as you can remember, you probably already know the answer.
This is delivered by the old clip at the bottom of the page, which shows the driver of an F40 doing 200 mph (320 km/h) on a Japanese highway. And, as you'll notice in the video, the gear head spends quite a bit of time at the said velocity level, albeit without getting in any kind of trouble (more on this below).
Keep in mind this was happening well before we could all pull out a smartphone, capture a shenanigan and upload it directly to YT.
As such, the driver recorded everything using a video camera and created VHS tapes that he sold. Alas, it all led to the police tracking the guy down and arresting him (you can probably consider this a warning towards obeying the law).
View this post on Instagram
Nanny State . #ferrari #f40 #policecar #classiccars #modifiedcar #racingcar #italian #japan #custombuilt #widebody #art #design #concept #joyofmachine #blacklist #fastandfurious #creativedesign #artofvisuals #gramslayers #superstreet #surveillance #fifteen52 #turbomac #moodygrams #stanced #stanceworks #stancenation #speedhunters #mdcommunity #swedgedesign
View this post on Instagram
Change the channel, this is shite . #ferrari #f40 #policecar #classiccars #modifiedcar #racingcar #italian #japan #custombuilt #widebody #art #design #concept #joyofmachine #blacklist #fastandfurious #creativedesign #artofvisuals #gramslayers #superstreet #surveillance #fifteen52 #blackmirror #moodygrams #stanced #stanceworks #stancenation #speedhunters #mdcommunity #swedgedesign
View this post on Instagram
Don't sit so close to the tv . #ferrari #f40 #policecar #classiccars #modifiedcar #racingcar #italian #japan #custombuilt #widebody #art #design #concept #joyofmachine #blacklist #fastandfurious #creativedesign #artofvisuals #gramslayers #superstreet #surveillance #fifteen52 #blackmirror #moodygrams #stanced #stanceworks #stancenation #speedhunters #mdcommunity #swedgedesign