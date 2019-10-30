autoevolution
 

Modernized Ferrari Testarossa Looks Butch, Widebody Dominates Design

I distinctively remember attempting to restyle the rear end of the Ferrari Testarossa while playing with LEGO in my childhood, as some grille pieces placed over the "headlights" would actually resemble the iconic rear light cluster signature of the 80s machine. Well, nowadays it's different, since Photoshop means pixel wielders can actually achieve the said purpose, while social media brings their creations closer to us.
So, here we are, talking about a Testarossa that has been brought closer to modern times - once again, I have to point out this is a mere rendering, so there's no point fur purists to fret over its existence.

Karan Adivi, the digital artist behind this work, seems to have aimed at two targets here. So, in addition to the aim mentioned above, the illustrator also decided to gift the Italian exotic with a widebody kit.

And while the fat arches aren't actually that large, the way in which they appear to collide with the retro design of the original makes them stand out from a distance.

Then we have the update per se, which touches multiple areas of the supercar.

Up front, the new grille is met by a pair of LED daytime running lights and, truth be told, these LEDs appear to somehow blend in, at least from where I'm standing.

As far as the profile of the Prancing Horse is concerned, the winglets just before the rear wheels try to make a difference.

Returning to that posterior mentioned in the intro, LED lights are once again the name of the game. Oh, and let's not forget the new exhaust layout of the vehicle.

Now, if you think this rendering is wild, you should see the real-world slammed Ferraris they do in Japan. Or maybe you'd rather choose from the American selectrion, which includes this bagged 458 Speciale...

