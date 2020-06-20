Modern 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shows Retro-Futuristic Design

For a full 17 years, the Mach 1 nameplate has been locked inside the Mustang's badge cabinet. However, Ford has now revived this for 2021, albeit linking the design to the 1969 and 1970 originals rather than the more recent SN95 Mach 1, since the said pair is the one receiving the most love from enthusiasts. So how about a rendering portraying the next-gen 'Stang in Mach 1 trim?

5 photos