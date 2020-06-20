Modern 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shows Retro-Futuristic Design

For a full 17 years, the Mach 1 nameplate has been locked inside the Mustang's badge cabinet. However, Ford has now revived this for 2021, albeit linking the design to the 1969 and 1970 originals rather than the more recent SN95 Mach 1, since the said pair is the one receiving the most love from enthusiasts. So how about a rendering portraying the next-gen 'Stang in Mach 1 trim?
We're all enjoying the maturity of the S550 platform these days, as independent rear suspension generation of the Ford Mustang has been in production since 2014. As such, it's only natural to see moves such as the 2021 Mach 1 replacing the Bullitt (keep in mind that pre-release reports suggested the newcomer could take the place of the Shelby GT350, which, by the way, lends plenty of parts to the 2021 Mach 1).
Nevertheless, a Ford Motor Company job listing has already shown that the next iteration of the pony is set to land in 2022, coming to the market as a 2023 model.
Codenamed S650, the future Mustang has already been rendered on multiple occasions and the pixel painting we have here shows this as a Mach 1.
The work comes from Naoto R Kobayashi U, who currently studies design in Mexico. And, as the artist explains in the description of the Instagram posts that portray the coupe, he also turned his attention to another retro Ford when seeking inspiration for this adventure: the Falcon.
The front end of this digital proposal masterfully blends styling cues inspired from the 1970 and the 2021 Mach 1. Nevertheless, the posterior of the vehicle is where the Falcon magic happens.
When it comes to the steeply raked windshield, this is one of the elements sustaining the S650 part of the rendering - since the current S550 model mixes the classic pony car aroma with European traits, its replacement is expected to continue down this path.
The blend of old-school muscle (think: muscular arches) and new-age Ford Performance bits (i.e. front splitter) make this S650 Mustang Mach 1 proposal a sight for sore eyes, so make sure to use the swipe features of the Insta posts below.
