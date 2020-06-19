Dodge Challenger "Banana Boat" Has a Supercharger For Days

If you happen to be tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below), you're all too familiar with the ever-increasing need for individuality, so why not talk about a fresh example of this? Let's take the Dodge Demon, for instance. The Mopar people only built 3,300 units of this 9s car, but the limited production isn't going to get in the way of the said trend. And the most recent development of the sort comes from the rendering starting at us right now.
There are two ways of staring at this muscle pixel collection: zooming out, you may not notice the elephant in the room at first, but, zooming in, it will be difficult to take your eyes off it. That's right, I'm referring to the massive supercharger protruding through the not-exactly-shy hood scoop of the Challenger SRT Demon.
Of course, that blower hat talks about an engine swap and, in case you're wondering why anybody would do that to a Demon, we'll return to the topic in a few paragraphs, with an example from the real world.
Meanwhile, we need to shift our attention to the widebody kit of this big coupe. Now, we've seen meaty fenders that dwarf the factory widebody before, but the real trick we have here comes from the elements adorning the sides of the front fascia - do you know somebody that would look at a Demon and think this isn't wide enough? Well, digital artist Karan Adivi, who is behind this work, seems to take us in that direction.
Thanks to an air suspension displaying its lowest setting and generously-sized aero pieces fitted to the front end and the side skirt, you might not be able to fit your hand between this Dodge and the road underneath it, which takes the proportions game mentioned above even further.
And you should know that blower hat isn't the only reference to old-school muscle, with the small not-large black centers of the deep dish wheels also reminding us of the more modest wheels these monsters used back in the 60s and the 70s.
Why would the lower air intakes and most of the real estate between the headlights be blocked out? Well, we have more urgent matters to discuss, such as the promised engine swap. So here it is, in all its 426 Hellephant crate engine glory.
Of course, that blower hat talks about an engine swap and, in case you're wondering why anybody would do that to a Demon, we'll return to the topic in a few paragraphs, with an example from the real world.
Meanwhile, we need to shift our attention to the widebody kit of this big coupe. Now, we've seen meaty fenders that dwarf the factory widebody before, but the real trick we have here comes from the elements adorning the sides of the front fascia - do you know somebody that would look at a Demon and think this isn't wide enough? Well, digital artist Karan Adivi, who is behind this work, seems to take us in that direction.
Thanks to an air suspension displaying its lowest setting and generously-sized aero pieces fitted to the front end and the side skirt, you might not be able to fit your hand between this Dodge and the road underneath it, which takes the proportions game mentioned above even further.
And you should know that blower hat isn't the only reference to old-school muscle, with the small not-large black centers of the deep dish wheels also reminding us of the more modest wheels these monsters used back in the 60s and the 70s.
Why would the lower air intakes and most of the real estate between the headlights be blocked out? Well, we have more urgent matters to discuss, such as the promised engine swap. So here it is, in all its 426 Hellephant crate engine glory.