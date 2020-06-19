C8 Corvette "Figther Jet" Looks Like a Downforce Devil

While we're talking about dominant elements, the flared fenders of this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette have to receive this title. Then again, the rolling goodies that fill those arches can't be neglected. We're dealing with deep-dish wheels, whose deep concave profile is also something to behold.
Nevertheless, there might be aficionados whose attention is mostly grabbed by that rear wing, which is massive by any standards. In fact, the downforce hardware that adorns the posterior of this C8 Stingray reminds us of the high wing option offered on the C7 ZR1.
Michael 510, the digital artist who brought us this visual adventure, decided to render the 'Vette in multiple attires. As such, if you check out the Instagram posts below, you'll also notice the C8 with bolder finishes, even though some of these might split opinions.
Meanwhile, the mother ship has some serious performance tasks to cover.
Keep in mind that GM engineers are hard at work these days, developing spicier incarnations of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. And while a host of performance versions are obviously planned, we expect the first to come in the form of the Z06 - here are some prototypes doing their testing thing back in February, while we'll return with fresh spy pics of the mid-engined Z06 later today.
