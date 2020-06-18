1970 Chevy Camaro Z28 Restomod Has Two-Tone Paint and LSA

The second-generation Chevy Camaro, also known as the "Split Nose" has done a great deal for the muscle car world. We've seen plenty of awesome custom projects, but never anything like this thing. 5 photos



This is obviously supposed to be a tribute to the classic colors, blue with white stripes. However, because of the pearl effect, it ends up looking more like a hot rod or a 1990s tuning project. All it needs is some underbody neons and



Maybe we're acting like zoomers here, as a car like this might grab a Ridler award or two. And from a mechanical standpoint, it has everything we love.



For 1970, the Z28 returned as a $570 option on the Camaro, and the engine was at its core, the 350 small-block V8. However, this has been swapped out in favor of a modern 6.2-liter LSA. Still technically a small-block, the modern powertrain has been breathed upon by Lingenfelter Performance and now produces a whopping 750 horsepower.



The engine bay is one of the cleanest we've seen, matching the blue and silver of the exterior. And when the monster breathes fire through the custom Borla headers, its soundtrack is magical.



Meanwhile, the interior is all about minimalism and features bucket seats out of a Ferrari and a Sabelt Alcantara steering wheel. It's got a leather-wrapped dash and doors, but these don't draw too much attention. A Brembo big-brake pack provides the necessary stopping power. Lastly, we'll mention the staggered wheels (19in at the front and 20in at the rear) from American Racing, wrapped in Toyota R888 tires. We'd swap those out for a set of Foose 5-spoke alloys.



It's a 1970 Camaro Z28 that's been done by Kelly & Son Crazy Painters. Obviously, the main thing that drew our attention is... the paint.This is obviously supposed to be a tribute to the classic colors, blue with white stripes. However, because of the pearl effect, it ends up looking more like a hot rod or a 1990s tuning project. All it needs is some underbody neons and Dom Toretto would be proud to call it his own.Maybe we're acting like zoomers here, as a car like this might grab a Ridler award or two. And from a mechanical standpoint, it has everything we love.For 1970, the Z28 returned as a $570 option on the Camaro, and the engine was at its core, the 350 small-block V8. However, this has been swapped out in favor of a modern 6.2-liter LSA. Still technically a small-block, the modern powertrain has been breathed upon by Lingenfelter Performance and now produces a whopping 750 horsepower.The engine bay is one of the cleanest we've seen, matching the blue and silver of the exterior. And when the monster breathes fire through the custom Borla headers, its soundtrack is magical.Meanwhile, the interior is all about minimalism and features bucket seats out of a Ferrari and a Sabelt Alcantara steering wheel. It's got a leather-wrapped dash and doors, but these don't draw too much attention. A Brembo big-brake pack provides the necessary stopping power. Lastly, we'll mention the staggered wheels (19in at the front and 20in at the rear) from American Racing, wrapped in Toyota R888 tires. We'd swap those out for a set of Foose 5-spoke alloys.