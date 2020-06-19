This 1968 Dodge Charger Is a Rare Car Not Appropriate for Amateur Restorers

A Giant Car-Free City Is Being Built in Shenzhen, China

1968 Dodge Charger that’s now for sale online comes with a pretty rare combination of a factory red with a white interior, and the owner guarantees you can hardly find such a mix these days. 23 photos



The ’68 Charger, which comes with a 383ci (6.3-liter) V8 engine, still turns freely, the listing reveals, albeit it’ll obviously need a series of fixes too.



But more concerning for whoever buys the car is the amount of rust that can be seen in so many places on the Charger. And the photos that are also attached here pretty much speak for themselves, and it’s pretty clear that the exterior isn’t the only one that needs extensive restoration but the interior as well.



The seats are nearly destroyed, so the owner would have to get new ones should they decide the car is worth a full restoration.



“The fenders and doors are pretty good and I would use them in the restoration. There is no rust on the firewall seam, which is usually rusty. The aprons up front are solid other than at the battery tray," the seller explains.



"The front frame rails are good in front of the firewall. Most all sheetmetal behind the firewall will need major attention, to include the top, floorpans, trunk floor, rear rails, and quarters. This is not for the amateur restorer.”



So at the end of the day, just how much is such a Charger really worth? The highest bid of eBay at the time of writing is a little over $6,000, so if you were hoping for a bargain, this really isn't the case here. The car comes with a clean title, and the buyer will have to take care of towing the vehicle, as it obviously needs a series of fixes before it can run properly. "It's a rare and desirable combination," the eBay seller explains.

