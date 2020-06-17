Dom's Dodge Charger Meets Toretto's Weird Mazda RX-7 in Digital Drag Race

We judge Brian for his weird taste in cars. Everything he drivers is 'riced' with stickers and body kits in the style of the 1990s underground scene. However, people forget that Dom also drove a 100% riced import, the Mazda RX-7.
We completely forgot about that too. After all, the most iconic RX-7 in the franchise is the orange one from Tokyo Drift, and that's relatively cool. Dom is perhaps better known for his muscle car fetish. But anything with a big block V8 is also right up his alley.
But back at the beginning of Fast and Furious (2001), undercover cop Brian is racing his green abomination against three other people, including Dom in a 1993 Mazda RX-7. The scene is iconic for the moment when Brian blows his nitrous load too soon. Also... "noooo, Monicaaaa!"
The movie car was built with a roll cage, but it had to be removed because Vin Diesel couldn't fit inside. It's got a full body kit, most likely also from Veilside, a giant GT wing, really ugly Lexan headlights, and a full speaker system flooding the trunk. Because what's the point in winning drag races unless you've got the beats cranked up?
As far as we can remember, the RX-7 and Dodge Charger never raced in any of the movies. However, rendering artist Domestic Mango has matched them up in the digital world. It looks like a scene straight out of GTA5 with a bit of extra polish on top. There's even a little Dom in there so you know it's legit', but we can't hear what he's listening to.
Anyway, who do you think would win a drag race like this? In our opinion, the blown Dode Charger would dominate over a quarter-mile. Maybe Dom didn't want to show off too hard in front of his friends that night.
