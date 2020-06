We're dealing with a Charger R/T here, which means the engine compartment is occupied by a 5.7-liter HEMI, which deliver 370 ponies in factory trim. However, if you happen to take a peek under the hood, you'll notice the engine bay has been decorated with the checkered flag theme, albeit featuring a red-and-yellow theme. And that's because these are the two main colors of the exterior, a take used to turn this Dodge into a full-size incarnation of Lightning McQueen.Sure, a four-door production model isn't quite the same as the stock car racer the said character portrays in the Cars movie franchise, but this Dodge features all sorts of details aimed at closing the gap. For instance, the silver "metallic" wrap found on the rear windows aims to bring a two-door look.The wrap covering the body of the Charger was just the first step. For one, the front splitter, the side skirt extensions and the wickerbill adorning the posterior of the muscle car, along with the Demon-like hood make for the aero additions of the project.Heck, that yellow splitter could always be a pun related to the splitter guards certain Dodge owners decided to leave on, despite the carmaker having changed their color from yellow to pink in order to prevent this.Then again, the eyes portrayed at the base of the windshield take the visual play to a whole new level.Lightning McQueen, which, by the way, was named in the honor of the late Pixar animator Glenn McQueen, who left us back in 2002, rather than borrowing Steve McQueen' s name, has also made its way into the cabin of this Charger, as you can notice in one of the Instagram posts below, which come from the owner's account.Speaking of which, the aficionado seems to have given a somewhat similar treatment to a widebody Challenger (check out the last post below).Now, this sort of customization will split opinions like few others and yet it simply can't be ignored.