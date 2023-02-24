MINI Reinvents the Wheel, and This Time It's From Fully Recycled Aluminum

The main focus for MINI has always been fun. Look at any car in their lineup, past or present, and you will be greeted by a carefree attitude. This is also the case for the latest generation of electrified MINIs. Now, this mix of cheerfulness and sustainability has been taken to the next level with wheels made entirely from recycled materials.
Top-down fun has been taken a step further. The new MINI Cooper SE Convertible is an innovation in itself, being the first full-electric production convertible. Now, the sustainability dial has been turned to eleven, with another breakthrough – wheels made entirely from recycled aluminum.
These new wheels are made in partnership with manufacturer Ronal, known for making some pretty damn good wheels. The philosophy behind them is based on the circular economy, and BMW Group calls it Re:Think, Re:Duce, Re:Use, and Re:Cycle – let’s break them down a little.
As I said, this MINI is a world-first for a production vehicle, but in limited numbers, only 999 units to be exact. So, with a car so exclusive, it must have wheels to match. Here is where the Re:Think part kicks in.
This is part of a fully circular economy, and these wheels are a big component of that. Just think about it, the wheels collecting dust in the corner of your garage could be reimagined and turned into something extremely cool and useful. That said, not all alloy wheels can be transformed. They have to pass a quality examination, to ensure safety – as expected.
The wheel design is the standard one used for electric MINIs, but that’s honestly a good thing. They are really light and look amazing. With a modern yet fun design boasting big, asymmetric spokes with aerodynamics-enhancing inlays and lime green accents, what’s there not to like about them?
Another big part of this green initiative is the effects it has on the production process. Making these wheels is up to 75% greener than manufacturing a regular wheel from raw material. And that brings me to the next point, and the biggest benefit of this project – Re:Duce, meaning demand reduction for raw materials.
Materials are limited, and we must use them wisely. We can’t keep on building cars the same way we used to, as that isn’t naturally possible. Raw materials will run out at some point, sooner or later, and this initiative, besides being really clever, is downright necessary.
The use of wheels made from recycled materials paves the way for and gives us a hint of what the future has in store. While BMW Group didn’t really disclose whether or not this technology would become a standard practice in the future, I think we can be pretty sure that it will.
