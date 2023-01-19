MINI Marches Toward Complete EV Lineup With Record Sales for Its Electrified Models

There's a push for electrification in various industries across the globe – regarding the automotive sector, EV sales are on the rise. For instance, MINI announced that its electrified models recorded the strongest sales growth in 2022 since market launch. Let's see the actual numbers and discuss what this means for the automaker.
The demand for electrified MINI cars continued to grow last year; specifically, 43,744 units were sold worldwide, a 25.5% increase compared to 2021. Purely electric vehicles make up 15% of the total MINI global sales.
Out of all the models, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE is by far the most popular option among customers – more than 27,000 units were delivered to Europe in 2022. This translates to the MINI Cooper SE accounting for 22% of the total sales. Germany, France, and the UK registered the most substantial sales growth. Furthermore, the MINI 3-door had the largest share of total sales in Scandinavia, about 45%.
MINI is on the path toward an all-electric future. By focusing on sustainability and minimal environmental footprint, the brand has opened its doors to new customers that wish to become more eco-friendly or enjoy the driving experience of its all-electric models. The company will continue to expand its offering for locally emission-free premium mobility. For example, it launched the MINI Cooper SE in Korea in 2022.
The expansion to new markets and target groups turned out to be beneficial. For instance, the brand registered 7% more sales than the previous year in Japan, with 19,530 vehicles sold. It also experienced growth in other Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where it ended 2022 with the highest sales figures so far.
Another way MINI is showing it's doubling down on eco-friendliness is through its initiatives – for instance, in the UK, the brand and its community donated over €680,000 ($735,308) to charitable organizations last year under the slogan "we help to spread BIG LOVE."
MINI's John Copper Works (JCW) brand also broke new ground last year, registering 23,005 models sold across the globe, an 8.9% increase compared to the already strong 2021. The highest growth happened in the American market, with 52%, but new sales records were also achieved in Germany, Japan, and Korea.
The MINI JCW 3-door remains the most popular choice among the top sports cars, with a total of 10,372 units. 4,639 units of the JCW Countryman were sold, along with 4,220 JCW Convertible and 3,750 JCW Clubman.
The brand's home market, the UK, remained MINI's most important sales market last year, with a total of 46,767 units sold and a 2.84% market share. Germany comes in second, with 40,251 units sold, followed by the United States, where 29,504 units were delivered.
