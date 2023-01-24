Next-Gen MINI Hatchback Gets Spied With Full Camo, Does Not Have Many Surprises

MINI's next-generation hatchback is getting closer and closer to reality, and the firm is still testing out a prototype that is fully camouflaged. When compared to previous ones, this one does not feature anything new, so it may mean that all its exterior elements are final. They should be, by this time, if you factor in the time left until its debut.
The Oxford brand revealed the third generation of its hatchback back in 2013, and it has since received two Life Cycle Impulses. Between them, the firm launched an electric version, as well as various derivatives, but the overall platform of the F55/F56/F57 has stayed the same for almost a decade.
In the automotive industry, keeping the same platform for that much time is a risky move, as the vehicle may feel old or obsolete after a few years on the market in the same formula. In the case of MINI, the hatchback has received sufficient updates to stay relevant for most of its time on the market, and the electric version has managed to gather enough sales to keep things going.
The British model can still pride itself on having an iconic look, which means a new challenge for its designers with every change they make. While the signature round headlights have remained as we knew them, and the same can be said for the shape of the front grille, there are many things that have changed, but still maintained the overall flavor.
Designing a new generation MINI Hatch, as the model is called by its manufacturer, is probably a tricky thing to ask from a designer. If you do not take enough risks, it might not stay for too long on the market, or it may not gather enough sales, and if it is too retro, it may not be what some customers are looking for in their new car.
Well, the design team has made some changes to the next-generation MINI hatchback, and those changes come with the taillights, which have a split design for the first time and are larger than before.
Another difference is the way that the hatch is cut, as it leaves a strange shape with the taillights as it is open. Moreover, since there is a set of reflectors on the rear bumper, it may be safe to assume that most of the surface of the taillights will be lit with LEDs, but the prototype has an unusual red cover on most of the lighting element, while just a small portion of it appears to be functional.
It will be interesting to see how these will be on the production model once it gets green-lit for its official reveal. We expect to see it unveiled by the end of this year, and it should be scheduled to reach showrooms in winter 2023/2024.
