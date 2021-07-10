The Number of EVs is Rising, But Chargers Do Not Seem to Follow

Midnight Purple 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec Shows Blossoming Chameleon DNA

Do we need to say anything about the level of popular culture greatness or the collectability mojo of this R34-generation Skyline GT-R? Just take a look at the hero image for the Midnight Purple II 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec and notice the cherry blossom in the background. That’s basically the level of coolness this ride brings forward—it can easily compete with something created by Mother Nature itself. 39 photos



After all, the great looks are just part of the performance equation, as under the hood resides the twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter RB26DETT inline-six mill hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that needs to be operated from the wrong side of the cabin. Such are the



But that’s not all, because other highlights include the Super HICAS (High Capacity Actively Controlled Steering) rear-wheel steering system, tough Brembo brakes, 18-inch wheels, stock aerodynamic package, or the gray interior with factory air conditioning, among others (such as the Kenwood audio with pop-up touchscreen navigation unit). Oh, and let's not forget about the decidedly low mileage of under than 25,000 km (around 15,000 miles) shown on the odometer, either.



Apparently, the R34 Skyline GT-R reached North America back in 2015 when it was imported from Japan to Canada. The seller’s father came into the possession of the car half a decade later, in January last year, and the ride is now in search of new adventures with a clean New York title. It won't be cheap though, considering the



We are dealing here with a rare example of a 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R Series 1 V-Spec model. According to the description provided by the seller (a private party going by the NY-Skylines username), it has been produced and sold in just 282 units when dressed up in the cool Midnight Purple II shade. It’s properly fast and furious, or perhaps Need For Speed-worthy if that’s your adrenaline of choice, but either way, it will be a very expensive catch After all, the great looks are just part of the performance equation, as under the hood resides the twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter RB26DETT inline-six mill hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that needs to be operated from the wrong side of the cabin. Such are the JDM ways , of course, and diehard fans will be more interested in hearing about the all-wheel-drive system and limited-slip rear differential more than anything else.But that’s not all, because other highlights include the Super HICAS (High Capacity Actively Controlled Steering) rear-wheel steering system, tough Brembo brakes, 18-inch wheels, stock aerodynamic package, or the gray interior with factory air conditioning, among others (such as the Kenwood audio with pop-up touchscreen navigation unit). Oh, and let's not forget about the decidedly low mileage of under than 25,000 km (around 15,000 miles) shown on the odometer, either.Apparently, the R34 Skyline GT-R reached North America back in 2015 when it was imported from Japan to Canada. The seller’s father came into the possession of the car half a decade later, in January last year, and the ride is now in search of new adventures with a clean New York title. It won't be cheap though, considering the huge current bid and the fact there’s still enough time left on the auction clock to reach overdrive.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.